Friday's prep roundup: Red Bay comes up short, as does Russellville
Staff reports
Apr 8, 2023

Addison Holcomb, shown earlier this season, homered in two of Russellville's three games on Friday.

Hokes Bluff opened a big lead and went on to a 14-5 win over Red Bay in high school.

Glavine Lamberth and Mason Brown each drove in three runs for Hokes Bluff, which led 8-0 after 2 1/2 innings.

Red Bay cut the lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the third before Hokes Bluff pulled away. Dallas Terrell had two hits and Jeramiah Thorne and Landyn Lewey each scored two runs for the Tigers (11-10).

--Softball

• Russellville drops 3 games: Offense was in short supply for the Golden Tigers (9-16), who lost to Tallassee 9-4, Central-Phenix City 2-1 and Handley 5-0.

Against Tallassee, the Golden Tigers fell behind 9-0 before Addison Holcomb hit a grand slam to cut the deficit to 9-4. Brooklyn Butler added three hits for Russellville.

Holcomb's homer was the only offense in the eight-inning loss to Central-Phenix City, which won on Bria Allen's walk-off single.

Russellville managed only four base hits in the shutout loss to Handley, which broke open a 1-0 game with two runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
