Skylar Tucker picked up the win and drove in two runs with two doubles as Lauderdale County topped Fayette County 4-2 in their Class 3A baseball playoff opener. The series will resume at noon Saturday with the second game.
The Tigers (14-14) scored single runs in the first two innings and then added two runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
Tucker pitched 5 1/3 innings and limited Fayette County (21-11) to two runs on five hits. He struck out nine.
• Appalachian 16-13, Belgreen 0-0: Belgreen managed only two hits in each game in dropping its Class 1A playoff series.
Caige Smith and Colton Ashton had Belgreen’s hits in the first game. Appalachian (22-3) scored four runs in each of the first four innings, paced by four hits and five RBIs by Elijah Jones.
Landon Cox and Ty Hamilton had singles for Belgreen (11-12) in the second game. Garrett Helms drove in three runs for Appalachian.
• Piedmont 4-12, Colbert County 2-2: Piedmont eliminated Colbert County from the Class 3A playoffs.
In the first game, Jackson Hayes had a home run, double and two RBIs to lead Piedmont (22-6). The Bulldogs scored three times in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth before Colbert County rallied with two runs in the seventh inning.
Braylon Peebles had a two-run double for the Indians (12-15).
In the second game, four players had two RBIs each and the Bulldogs used a six-run four inning to pull away.
Peyton Gargis and Dillon Isbell each had an RBI for the Indians.
• Corner 14, Central 3: Corner scored six runs in the bottom of the first and went on to a five-inning win in the first game of the Class 4A playoff series. The teams were tied at 1 in second game in the third inning before being delayed by rain.
Jace Boyd, Brodie Dunlap and Gavin Brown combined for nine hits, including four doubles and a home run, and eight RBIs for the Yellow Jackets (19-15).
Brodie Price, Dallan Dorsett and Maddox Stamps each had two hits for the Wildcats (21-11).
• Deshler, Cordova postponed: The Class 4A playoff series begins Saturday at noon.
• Fayetteville 5-10, Mars Hill 1-7: Fayetteville scored three runs in the first inning and two in the fourth in the opening game of their Class 2A playoff series. Sam Williams and Cam Isbell each had two hits for the Panthers, who scored their only run in the second inning.
Chandler Wilbanks and Isbell each drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers (23-10) in the rain-delayed second game, but Fayetteville scored four runs in the top of the seventh.
• Austin 7, Florence 2: Austin scored four runs in the second inning and limited Florence (12-22) to singles by Preston Solomon and Will Aston.
--
Softball
• Brooks 6, Mortimer Jordan 0: Abby Herndon pitched a four-hitter for the Lions in the Hoover tournament.
Adrianna Johnson led Brooks with three hits and three RBIs, while Baylee Darby had three hits and scored twice.
• Brooks 5, Oak Mountain 4: Adrianna Johnson doubled home Karley Moreland with the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Faith Roberson added two hits and Abby Herndon two RBIs for the Lions (28-11-1).
• Central-Phenix City 10, Hatton 0: Brianna Oliver had two of Hatton’s seven hits at the Hoover tournament.
• Hatton 6, Alabama Christian 2: Kailyn Quails homered and drove in two runs for the Hornets (20-19).
Brianna Oliver limited Alabama Christian to five hits and one earned run.
• Hamilton 10, Dora 1: Aubrey Sorrells and Emily Jones combined for four hits and seven RBIs for the Aggies.
• Hamilton 5, Sipsey Valley 1: Aubrey Sorrells, Ella Kelley and Madison Metcalf each had two hits for Hamilton (28-17).
• Haleyville 11, Lynn 2: Winning pitcher Ellis Godsey homered and drove in four runs for the Lions, who scored four runs in the first inning and six in the third.
Savanna Fralix added three RBIs, while Lily Rae Rushing had two.
• Carbon Hill 4, Haleyville 3: Raelea Guy’s two-out single in the sixth inning drove in the winning run for Carbon Hill after the teams matched three-run innings earlier.
Lily Rae Rushing paced Haleyville (9-17) with two hits and two RBIs.
• West Limestone 9, Belgreen 5: Makayla Willingham’s grand slam and single were the only two hits Belgreen (24-13-1) could muster in the Brewer tournament.
