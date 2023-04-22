F230419 LAUDERDALE BASEBALL (copy)
Skylar Tucker, shown earlier this season, provide Lauderdale County with some insurance thanks to his arm and his bat on Friday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

Skylar Tucker picked up the win and drove in two runs with two doubles as Lauderdale County topped Fayette County 4-2 in their Class 3A baseball playoff opener. The series will resume at noon Saturday with the second game.

