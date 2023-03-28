WATERLOO — The laughs and smiles were aplenty in the Waterloo dugout.
The players cracked some jokes to each other while getting ready for plate appearances. At one point, a bottle of Mello Yello got delivered from the concession stand to the Cougars’ dugout.
That turned out to be a nice refreshment during Waterloo’s 10-0 win against Hackleburg on Tuesday. It was brought to the dugout, however, while on offense. That means coach Josh Cooper was coaching third base. But the players don’t have to take their sips in secret.
“We drink anything they bring us, just about,” said Cooper, a couple players standing by rather nervously. They can safely continue enjoying the soda during games. “As long as it’s legal. We drink Cokes, Mello Yellos, Powerades and water. We’re good on that.”
That basically covers a nutritious diet of beverages for Waterloo. If it keeps the wins coming, it won’t stop anytime soon.
“As long as we don’t act too crazy,” junior Caroline Lambert said. “As long as we’re still taking (the game) pretty seriously. (We have to) stay focused.”
The Cougars (11-5-1) don’t have a problem staying serious outside the dugout. They’ve created a good balance of joking around and being ready when they need to.
“We try to have fun,” Cooper said. “But we also want to play with a serious side and some intensity. We want to care and try and give effort. But if we can have fun while we’re doing it, that’s a plus.”
Freshman Addie Pollard, who bats third in the lineup and plays center field, had three RBIs and two runs scored. Lambert and Anna Scott each added two RBIs for Waterloo. Georgiana Kavich allowed one hit in five innings pitched with seven strikeouts. Braylynn Pope recorded the hit for the Panthers (13-8).
The Cougars, who reached the state tournament last season, only lost two seniors and have 11 returning players. They have five seniors now, and that goal seems just as obtainable.
“A lot of us have experience there,” Lambert said. “I think that’s really gonna help with the nerves and stuff.”
There are times to be a little more loose — like when the lead started to widen on Tuesday. Other times, there are intense moments. Either way, the team is enjoying itself each game this year. And when the games start getting more intense, they should be prepared.
“We would love to get back (to state). It’s one of our goals to get back,” Cooper said. “But we’re not gonna take anything for granted.”
Time will tell if they make it back. For now, it’s more about enjoying their time together — on and off the softball field — and building relationships. All of it reciprocates into winning games.
“I like that we’re really close and all really good friends,” Pollard said. “We hang out outside of softball.”
Added Lambert: “We just go out and eat sometimes. Hang out at each other’s houses. Swim in the river in the summer. Just fun stuff.”
