High school football in Georgia will start two weeks later than originally scheduled, due to the coronavirus pandemic, following a vote Monday by the Georgia High School Association board of trustees.
The board voted 8-4 to postpone the start of the high school football season from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The football season will still consist of 10 regular season games for each team, followed by a five-round postseason.
Other fall sports in Georgia are still set to begin at the previously scheduled time.
State high school athletic associations around the country have been making decisions in recent weeks about whether to have high school sports this fall at the usual time, on a delayed basis or even in the spring.
The California Interscholastic Foundation announced Monday it will not resume high school sports until January. High school football in Los Angeles, for example, will start practices Dec. 14 and start games Jan. 8.
New Mexico had previously announced it would not have football this fall, though it left open the possibility of playing this spring.
Like Georgia, Mississippi pushed back its high school football season to Sept. 4.
No football teams in the TimesDaily’s coverage area were scheduled to play a team from Georgia this fall, so Monday’s decision in Georgia won’t have any effect on local teams.
Alabama superintendent Eric Mackey announced last month the state plans to resume extracurricular activities – including fall sports – this fall. As of now, all fall sports in Alabama are scheduled to start on time.
The first high school football and girls soccer games in Tennessee are currently set to start Sept. 18, after those seasons were pushed back four weeks.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is currently petitioning the state government to exempt high school sports from an executive order prohibiting contact activities through Aug. 29. Currently those rules only apply to college and professional sports.
