FLORENCE — It’s fairly busy and there are still things that need to be finished.
There’s still fencing up, trucks moving in, out and around the parking lot, workers about. The much-anticipated ping-pong table — planned to be the epicenter for some team bonding and perhaps a few tournaments in softball coach Ashley Cozart’s favor — has yet to be delivered.
North Alabama's new indoor hitting facility and team room aren’t quite done yet. It’s close. The outside is almost complete, but some recent rain slowed down some of the progress.
No matter.
“We’re not used to seeing anything out there,” Cozart said. “So when we pull up we’re super excited. I walk over there every day to see if there’s something new. But it’s going to be a place where we can make memories and still get some work done with things we weren’t able to do in the past.”
And yet the past — relatively speaking — has been fairly successful for UNA. The softball team was the only program to not have a losing record during the school’s four-year transition period, which included a 40-20 mark last season that ended with a trip to the National Invitational Softball Championship. The Lions fell a game short of the championship round after a 3-1 loss to UNLV.
It’s given UNA a level of confidence heading into its first full season being eligible to make the NCAA tournament, even with the departures from the lineup such as all-time home run leader Harley Stokes (graduation) and Emma Broadfoat (transferred to Alabama), who combined to hit 29 home runs and 117 RBIs.
And even with the ASUN figuring to be anything but an easy task. Eight teams won at least 10 conference games a year ago. Five won at least 30 games. The Lions were picked to finish fifth in the league this spring behind Liberty, Central Arkansas, Kennesaw State and North Florida.
“That (ranking is) a little low in my opinion,” pitcher Maci Birdyshaw said. “I think we can definitely get up there and make it all the way.”
Still, there’s a light and relaxed atmosphere ahead of UNA’s season-opening series against Mississippi Valley State that begins with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
More than anything, the Lions are just eager to get going.
“Our motto this year is, ‘Get it done,’” said catcher Georgia Land, who hit 18 home runs and drove in 57 runs in 2022. “Games aren't done until the last out. We’re not gonna cut reps and we’re not gonna take it easy. I think we’re just taking it as a game-by-game mentality.
“The end goal is championship and we have the team to do it. It’s just a matter of if we're doing what we’re supposed to do.”
This team will look a little different than last year and appears to be predicated more on getting base runners on to generate runs than just hitting the ball over the fence — although Land still provides plenty of power, as does shortstop Kirby Haven. There’s been a bevy of transfers that have both Cozart and the returnees intrigued and excited for what they could do on the field.
Gracie Benton (utility; Wallace State-Hanceville), Facility Frame (LF, Wallace State-Hanceville) and Mckenzie Patterson (CF, Itawamba Community College (Miss.)) are three newcomers whose bats figure to make an impact. Frame and Patterson were each player of the year in their respective junior college conferences.
Mariyn Waterman (Lipscomb) and Danielle Taitt (Middle Tennessee State) are set to join a rotation that could be as deep as seven pitchers, all with different approaches and already has an ace in Birdyshaw returning. Birdyshaw went 18-5 in 2022 with a 3.49 ERA in 24 starts and 34 appearances overall. She tossed 12 complete games as well. There's also Sophie Golliver (8-3, 5.86 ERA) and Elena Escobar (3-5, 4.84 ERA).
Freshman Hannah Price, however, might be the most intriguing. She missed most of her senior year at Rogers with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
“I’ll be honest with you, I thought she might come in and be a redshirt or might need some time to adjust to college life,” Cozart said. “But she’s exceeded my expectations. She’s a competitor and we love everything she’s doing.”
But the key to going where UNA wants to go — the NCAA tournament? That’s easy enough. The Lions have to start winning some of the “important and big games” of their schedule, Cozart said.
There was a three-game series against Central Arkansas last season where UNA lost the first two games. Had the Lions won, they would have taken first place in their division. There was another game against Liberty in the conference tournament, which they lost 6-4. There was also that loss to UNLV.
“We want to get into the conference and dominate,” Land said. “We were underdogs last year and we’re ranked in the middle in the preseason. We have a chip on our shoulder and we want to show who we are.”
It just might end with the goal UNA has in sight. But first, there are still some things to finish.
“It’s kind of unexplainable,” Birdyshaw said. “It’s one of those things you’re not really going to know until you get there. But I would say, if I was going to describe it from a not-there-yet point of view, it would be awesome. You’re making your parents proud, your family proud, your hometown, UNA, the city of Florence.
“And that’s what we want to do.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.