FLORENCE — Olivia Stegall tried to keep the cowboy hat atop her head. The wind, however, had other intentions.
The eighth-grader just looked back and shrugged her shoulders. No matter.
The hat, part of Mars Hill’s theme for the Class 3A North Regional, had served its purpose. Break out the cheers and the photo ops. The Panthers, the runner-ups in 2A a year ago, are heading back to the state tournament after routing Madison Academy 16-6 in five innings in the second qualifying game on Thursday.
“Our theme was going as cowboys and we thought we would have a good time with it,” said Stegall as her teammates waited nearby to groupthink on a lowkey celebratory idea. “I honestly think it really upped our energy.”
Perhaps a necessary jolt after a loss to Danville in the first qualifying game and then quite a bit of rain tried to zap it Wednesday. Mars Hill (28-12) was supposed to play at 3:15 p.m. until that was ultimately scrapped in favor of a midmorning game Thursday.
Not ideal. Still, it was a bit of a welcomed reprieve.
“I think it was a good reset for us,” Emma Kate Wright said. “I think we came out ready after that game before us went into extra innings. It just kind of built anticipation of who we were going to play and what we were going to do, which built up some excitement. And we just went from there.”
Well, it didn’t quite go as planned with Madison Academy jumping out to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings. But Wright found a way to bring back some energy to the Panthers. How? That came courtesy of a three-run homer. Mars Hill went on to score 14 unanswered runs.
Wright finished with the afternoon 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. And it seemed only appropriate the senior catcher made the clinching play when she dove to tag Ryan McBride out at home on a pitch that had hit the dirt.
Wright couldn’t help but let out a celebratory scream at the end.
“She destroyed that ball,” coach Mollie Lowry said. “The energy right there when she hit that ball, I don’t know, you could just feel it that those kids were going to do everything they could to win that game. EK came up huge.”
Par for the course.
“This year she’s played shortstop for us,” Lowry added. “I think she’s played outfield a couple of games, second, third, she’s caught. She’s going to do whatever she needs to do to help the team out. She’s really stepped up this year and found her groove at the end of the year.
“... Anytime she’s in the box, I’m not nervous.”
Stegall, meanwhile, reached base three times and scored three runs. Madie Sain finished with a trio of RBIs and Kelsie McDaniel allowed just one hit and one run in 3 ⅓ innings of relief.
And it proved to be plenty of fun. Seven straight state tournament appearances will tend to do that.
“We’re ecstatic,” said Stegall, unable to contain her smile. “We’re feeling great.”
Cowboys hats, cheers and all. So, will the theme idea continue next week?
“I think we will,” Wright said. “I don’t know if we’ll keep the same theme going or change it up, but I think we’ll definitely have one.”
