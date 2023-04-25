FLORENCE — Skyler Gill set several records and won several awards during her first two seasons at North Alabama. Now, it appears the two-time reigning ASUN defensive player of the year will now try to do that for another program.
Gill entered her name in the transfer portal on Monday, according to her social media.
“This was not an easy decision for me to come to,” Gill wrote in part of a message on Twitter. “However, I believe it is time for me to move on and see what else is out there. No matter where my career takes me, North Alabama will always have a special place in my heart.”
Gill arrived in Florence as a listed 5-foot-11 forward from Hardin County (Tennessee) in the summer of 2021 and it didn’t take long for her to make an impact — despite missing the first six games of that season due to an ankle injury.
She was named the ASUN’s freshman of the year, co-defensive player of the year, second-team all-conference and was a member of the ASUN’s All-Freshman team. Gill also set a then-school single-season record with 76 blocks.
Gill followed that up breaking her own record for blocks this past season with 85 to set a school record for 161 in a career.
Overall, Gill finished her sophomore year averaging a team-high 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in the Lions’ 30 games to go along with 58 steals and 79 assists. She tallied nine double-doubles.
Gill was rewarded with another second-team All-ASUN selection and another defensive player of the year trophy.
But UNA has not been able to get past its first opponent in the conference tournament in each of her two seasons. The Lions lost to Stetson in 2021-22 and to Lipscomb last season. UNA finished 15-15 overall, including a 10-8 mark in the ASUN.
“I want to thank the UNA coaching staff for giving me an opportunity when not many would,” Gill wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the way they have treated me during my time here. I will always be grateful for how welcoming this community has been to me. North Alabama is a great home and an unforgettable place.”
Now, it will be where will Gill’s new home be for next season?
“(Head) Coach (Missy) Tiber, Coach (Adrianne) Harlow, Coach (Josh) Ashley, Coach (Ciarra Edwards), and Kenysha Coulson were the best coaches I could ever ask for, and I will always be grateful to them,” Gill wrote. “I couldn’t be more thankful for my teammates during my time here at UNA.
“However, for the betterment of my basketball career I have decided to officially enter my name into the transfer portal.”
