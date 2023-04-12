FLORENCE — Flip through the pages of Bethel’s football record books and Brent Dearmon’s name pops up more than a few times.
The former quarterback holds the school marks for career passing yards (7,045) and passing touchdowns (77). He ranks in the top five in several other categories.
And even though that was more than 15 years ago — from 2003-06 to be precise — his current players at North Alabama know of their coach’s playing days. It’s why the grades after Tuesday’s practice came with plenty of honesty, some positive and some critiques. There were a few jokes, too. It’s sure to make Wednesday’s film session an interesting one should it be shown.
It all comes with the territory when the head coach decides to line up and take snaps during the team-drill portion of spring ball.
“I like to jump there every now and again to shake off the dust,” Dearmon said. “It’s good to show these guys the old man still has it. I thought I threw a dime over here on the sideline.”
The 38-year-old lofted a ball over the back of a defender and hit his receiver in stride on a wheel route. It drew some good reviews from quarterback Noah Walters and quarterbacks coach Jake Bentley, among others, for the timing and placement. It’s sure to be a discussion in staff meetings. Dearmon also completed some shorter passes out to the flat and worked in some handoffs.
But there were a few small miscues as well, most notably on a pass that sailed out of bounds on another wheel route, attributed to a miscommunication between “quarterback” and the receiver. Perhaps it was an incorrect route. Perhaps a breakdown of fundamentals from the former signal caller.
“I think he needs to get with Bentley on the footwork,” receiver Takairee Kenebrew said with a laugh. “The arm strength is there. He’s throwing off his back foot sometimes, though. If Coach is throwing me that go route, Imma outrun his arm. I’m too fast.”
One can always find room to improve, especially the three-step drop, according to Walters. So has Bentley offered any tips to his boss? Some drills to perhaps work on those necessary fundamentals?
“(Bentley) gives me a hard time,” Dearmon smirked. “He calls me old man, messes with me about AARP, talks retirement to me.”
But back in his office, the quarterbacks coach offered some support for his boss — mostly.
“It was pretty impressive,” said Bentley, who played at South Carolina, Utah and South Alabama, with a smile. “He (played quarterback) on Thursday. That was a little rough and a little rusty, but he threw a nice little wheel route in there (today). You know, every blind squirrel finds a nut, so we’ll see if he can keep it up.”
It certainly gives Dearmon’s current crop of signal callers, which includes Walters, T.J. Smith, Ben Harris, Brayson Edwards, Cade Golden and Brayden Kyle, a different perspective on what a play should or shouldn’t look like. It even comes with a little bit of friendly banter on who can complete the most throws.
As for who had the better day amongst the throwers, that’s up for debate depending on who you ask.
“He had a good pass here and there, but when he started talking — he said he was gonna complete every ball — and then next ball was a little duff,” Walters said. “But you know, he’s getting after it and reliving his glory days.”
“He’s got the accuracy and the plan when he goes out there,” Walters added. “He knows coverages like no other, which I mean, I want to get there. But I think I think it’s age. Age is his weakness. He’s fighting that.”
The UNA defensive players were a little more easy to impress, especially after Dearmon showed off some of that accuracy and a little bit of mobility.
“Coach Dearmon still has an arm,” linebacker Gallil Guillaume said, noting the coach looked rather spry. “He needs to put some pads on and come out here.”
An interesting proposition, although that is unlikely to happen. But it does provide an intriguing option for training camp in the summer. Mark it down as a maybe?
Walters put forth the idea of having a head coach-quarterbacks coach competition. May the best passer win.
“Oh man, Dearmon’s the leading passer in his school’s history,” Bentley said with a grin. “I’ve got a couple less years on him, but he’s had a couple less knee surgeries. It might be even. A little bit of a trade off. I might have a little more wiggle than him, but he’s got the smarts and the experience.”
Overall, consider it a passing grade for Dearmon. Not too shabby, indeed.
“I would give him a B-,” offensive line coach Richard Hutchings said. “The footwork could have been a bit better, which is why I gave him a B. The minus because he had bad body language out there. After that incomplete pass, he didn’t get the troops back and get after it. But I gave him a pretty good grade on the throw and getting everybody lined up, which he should.
“But you always have something to work on.”
