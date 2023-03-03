BIRMINGHAM — The faces were already buried into phones.
“Keep refreshing snapchat, bro,” Andrew Brackin said.
“What’s your caption gonna be?” inquired Cayden Smith, joining the group.
“I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Reagan Lawson mentioned.
That was one corner of the locker room. The other corner involved a much-needed photo session involving Trey Kellogg, Jalen Chandler and assistant coach Bobby Winston (he was behind the camera).
They were holding Covenant Christian’s fresh Class 1A state championship trophy, awarded after the 50-46 win against Oakwood Academy on Thursday. Along with that was the hardwood plaque for making the all-tournament team and a half-white basketball for the players to sign.
Meanwhile, PJ Winston walked around in his socks. His shoes — a pair of (not cheap) Kobe 6 Protro Grinch colorways — were on Kellogg’s feet.
“That’s a tradition now,” Winston said. “It’s worth it.”
For back-to-back state titles, there can be many other traditions.
One, for example, is what the Instagram captions will be. Some are keeping it simple. Some a little more creative. Since a similar photo was posted a year ago, they may have to think outside the box some.
“I’m just gonna be straight up,” senior Micah Estave said. “I’m saying, ‘Back-to-back.’ All you gotta do.”
Lawson, a senior as well, has a less straight-forward, more clever one.
“I’m gonna use ‘Lord of the rings,’” He smiled. “With a little ring emoji. I’ve had that one ready for a while.”
Smith — the third of four seniors, along with Henry Glover, who said his hadn’t been picked out yet — has perhaps the most thought-out caption. After all, you only get one chance to make the best one possible.
“I got ‘Walk in silence until it’s time to say checkmate,’” he said confidently.
Not many believed the Eagles would be in this position after losing all five starters from last year’s team. Outside of Lawson, the current seniors got scarce playing time last season. In a way, it doesn’t really feel like back-to-back. They had to make it happen themselves.
“It feels a lot better,” Smith said. “I mean, we’ve all been together (since freshman year). We’ve all been together that long, and I guess everyone’s dream in high school is to win that state championship."
Added Estave: “This one means more to me. … To be able to finally be role players and be counted on by your teammates and coaches, it’s amazing.”
What might make it feel a little bit better is the opponent the Eagles (31-3) had to face. Oakwood, which is a Seventh-day Adventist school, forfeited its regional semifinal game last season because it was scheduled on a Saturday afternoon.
A season later, the Mustangs made it to the state championship game. Covenant figured out their talent level in a hurry.
“Me, personally, I think everybody in the locker room (thinks) that was the toughest team we played all year,” sophomore Jalen Chandler said. “We played two 7A teams, one 6A, a couple 4A’s, but that was the toughest game. We all had to be out there. Everybody had something to do with that game.”
Chandler scored 16 points with seven rebounds, earning MVP honors. But he fouled out with a little less than four minutes to play. Covenant held the lead the entirety of the game, but Oakwood kept it close and trailed by only one point down the stretch.
Kellogg added 13 points and Brackin had 10. For the Mustangs (27-9), Jayden Nesbitt tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. The 6-foot-6 center constantly made it difficult for Covenant to score in the paint, where only 18 of its points came.
After the pictures with flawless captions were posted, the photoshoots came to an end and Winston’s sneakers were returned, the celebrations were ready to commence with the friends and family waiting outside.
Coach Bret Waldrep, contrary to last year, exited the locker room rather dry. Had the players gotten so used to winning championships that they didn’t bother dumping the cooler on him? Think again; he’s just a veteran at these things now.
“This is a change of clothes,” Waldrep said. “When you do this twice, you learn how to bring a change of clothes. You learn some things. (Last year I had a) wet suit the whole way back. Now I was planning ahead.”
The players were on their way to continue the celebration at a friend’s house in the Birmingham area. Covenant had already canceled school on Friday. But that’s just the appetizer of what’s to come for the seniors.
What’s next? Smith joked the often-said “We’re going to Disney World!” line. In actuality, that pales in comparison to what they really have planned.
“We do go to Hawaii next week,” Lawson said. “Senior trip. So we’ll be celebrating in Hawaii.”
Added Estave: “I’m gonna be celebrating with these dudes. I’m glad to call them my brothers.”
Smith said he’s most excited to golf. The red-haired, pale-skinned Lawson just has one goal.
“Try not to get burned,” he laughed. “That’s my problem.”
