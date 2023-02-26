FLORENCE — The Hina chants began even before Hina Suzuki’s name was announced.
“Hina. Hina. Hina,” they continue even over the noise coming out of the speakers.
It’s an endearing sight ahead of North Alabama’s game against North Florida on Saturday. (One that ended in a 74-51 win.) It’s Senior Night and the Lions are making sure to honor their three-year point guard. The sight becomes even more endearing when Suzuki strolls out to midcourt with a wide smile on her face.
Never one to like the limelight or much attention, this day was the exemption. Suzuki has a special audience in attendance — and all the way from Japan no less. Flanking each of Suzuki’s sides were her mother, Akiko, and sister, Kanna.
It’s the first time they’ve seen her play in person since Hina arrived to UNA before the start of the 2020-21 season. They made sure to be in the stands for her final home game with a program that took a chance on a 5-foot-3 player from a city on the westside of Japan. An event they didn’t want to miss. There's pictures before, during and after.
The pair made more than a half-a-day journey and crossed 10 different time zones to spend five days in Florence with Hina. There were different food places to try, areas to explore and most importantly people to meet who welcomed Hina to UNA in the first place.
“I’m very thankful for her teammates and coaches for how much they’ve helped Hina,” Akiko said with Kanna translating.
--
‘This girl is pretty good’
Hamamatsu sits on the coast of Japan’s largest main island. Lake Hamana roughly forms the west boundary with the Tenryū River to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the south. Tokyo, the nation’s capital, lies about 160 miles northeast, about a two-hour bullet train ride. Kyoto is almost 140 miles to the west. Mount Fuji is visible in the skyline looking out of the city.
Japan’s 17th-largest city with a population of just below 800,000, Hamamatsu is known for its music sector. Yamaha, Kawai and Roland are all headquartered there. It was also the place where Honda Motor Corporation was founded shortly after World War II in 1946.
“There’s not much to do,” Kanna said. “But it’s quiet and it’s a nice area to stay. It’s not really a place you go just to visit.”
So, sports became a natural outlet for Kanna and Hina. Their parents had played volleyball in their youth. Basketball became the draw for the sisters, who are separated by two years, although Hina briefly participated in swimming. Kanna was the first with Hina following suit when she was 8 years old.
It soon became a year-round activity — wake up, go to the gym to play or practice and repeat — with Kanna eventually making her way to the United States. She played her high school basketball in Atlanta and in college at Division II South Carolina Aiken. They don’t play each other anymore. Kanna, who tore her ACL twice, only rebounds for Hina when the Lions’ point guard is back home.
“My knee doesn’t work anymore,” Kanna joked.
But while basketball kept the sisters busy, it also allowed for some personal growth, too. Particularly with Hina. Sometimes quiet and reserved depending on who she is around, the sport provided a path for Hina to come out of her shell.
“(Hina is) a little shy now, but she was more shy when she was younger,” Akiko said. “She started walking when she was little, little. Her personality changed when she started playing basketball. It brought out her competitiveness and gave her confidence.”
Soon, Hina was starring for Osaka Tōin Senior High School, which has become known for producing more than a few professional athletes in Japan thanks in part to a strict routine of classes and athletics. Hina would only return home two or three times during the year.
But it worked.
By her senior year in 2017, she had helped her team win the Japanese national championship and was named team MVP, according to her UNA bio. Hina averaged 14 points, five assists and three rebounds a game. Two years at Kwansei University, a private school 23 minutes west of Osaka, followed.
After her sophomore year, Hina decided it was worth it to join her sister in the U.S. The family used a company based out of Texas that placed Japanese students at American universities. Some were seeking a new school for athletic reasons, while others were not. Some of Hina’s highlights were sent to UNA associate head coach Adrianne Harlow.
It was far from a guarantee. But with COVID-19 limiting recruiting at the time, it was worth the look.
“I get emails all the time and most of the time they’re not anything,” Harlow said. “But we needed a point guard and I watched it and thought, ‘This girl is pretty good.’ That’s how it all started.”
It was time to pack, catch a train and then a flight. Hina was on her way from Japan to Florence, Alabama.
“I liked the coaches and the program,” Hina said. “I wanted to play here. It was also close to my sister’s college.”
--
‘People just don’t understand’
It would be tough to classify Hina’s first introduction to the United States as anything but normal.
With the pandemic still at its height when she arrived in 2020, almost everything was closed. Campus was shuttered and most of her days revolved around going to practice and then to her dorm room to finish up school work or eat.
At times, it was isolating. Essentially, Hina was stuck in a country without many means to interact. She didn’t speak much English and no one associated with her new team knew any Japanese.
In those early days, coach Missy Tiber and Harlow often had to rely on different means of communication to interact with Hina. Sometimes, things would be drawn and written on a portable white board. Sometimes, it would be through a cell phone to translate what each party was trying to convey. More often than not, the coaching staff would have to call Kanna and have her act as a translator to make sure everyone was on the same page.
“People just don’t understand,” Harlow said. “We’re always trying to talk to our players constantly, whether that’s in games or practices and if you have no idea what anybody is saying, it’s so hard.
“I’ve been to other countries and been the person who doesn’t know the language. It makes you feel like your dumb almost, but you’re not. It’s just difficult to understand and I’m sure that’s how it was for her.”
The transition on the court didn’t prove to be any easier. Just 15 games into her first season, that included eight starts, Hina tore her ACL on Jan. 30, 2021 against North Florida.
Her stat line: 30 points, 15 rebounds, 39 assists and 16 steals.
“It was tough,” Hina said. “That was my first big injury. I didn’t really know who to deal with it. But my sister helped me out a lot.”
Her rehab continued through the rest of the season and into the offseason, even when she returned to Japan for a month-long break, which has been the norm since Hina enrolled at UNA.
Each year, Hina spends 11 months in the U.S. and a month back home catching up with friends and family. Trans-Pacific airfare can be expensive. And there’s a lot to do in a little amount of time. Most times, Hina’s father, Atsushi, will carve out some days to take her camping and fishing.
“I’m always excited when she comes back,” Akiko siad. “I have everything planned for the month, including what I’m going to cook.”
Hina’s second season went a little smoother than her first. Still working her way back from her knee surgery, she began the season slowly, but over the final two-thirds of the schedule, established herself as UNA’s primary point guard. There were times Tiber often called her the ASUN’s best point guard and at times, Hina played like it.
In all, Hina appeared in 29 games with 20 starts and averaged nearly eight points a game and led the team in assists (131) and finished second in steals (30) before ending the season in the ASUN tournament quarterfinals.
And as it turns out Hina, who has quite the following in Japan, it turns out, is usually prime viewing when the Lions play — no matter the time.
“We always make sure to watch her games, even if it’s on at 3 a.m.,” Kanna said. “Then when it’s over, we’ll go back to sleep.”
--
‘When she leaves, that will be a huge hurt for us’
A sense of familiarity always helps.
This past offseason was the first normal one for Hina. There was no language barrier to worry so much about. There was no injury to rehab from. She was able to go through the offseason workouts with her teammates.
“I’m so glad she came back and took this fifth year,” Tiber said. “I think she’s grown so much. It’s neat to see that and I think it’s turned her on to wanting to play more basketball after this year. It’s been a win-win for all of us.”
The results, especially as of late with the Lions fighting for a conference tournament berth which was secured on Thursday, have proven that to be the case. With Saturday’s game, Hina has started 26 of UNA’s first 27 games. She scored in double figures 13 times, including a career-high 28 points against ACC opponent Pitt. She’s notched at least six assists 12 times as well.
She’s been more of a presence on the floor for the Lions and doesn’t hesitate to speak up to tell her teammates when she needs something or corrects a mistake on the court. Off the court, it’s been easier, too. Like telling a professor he gave her the wrong grade on an assignment.
“Hina’s doing something crazy this year,” teammate Skyler Gill said earlier this season. “When I first got here, I was begging her just to speak to me and trying to get her to talk. You look at her now and the way her game is, it’s just tremendous.
“I’ve never seen a point guard as good as Hina, as unselfish as Hina. She tells people what to do now. That’s probably the thing she lacked the most before. … When she leaves, that will be a huge hurt for us.”
As Hina has gotten more comfortable, it’s also allowed her to open up more. She’s attempted to teach her teammates some Japanese, which Hina said they’ve done a nice job of picking up some of the basics: hello, goodbye, thank you, you're welcome. Tiber joked her players might be asking Hina how to say some choice words in Japanese instead.
But ask any of Hina’s teammates, for a story about the point guard, most will probably give a humorous one. It’s worth asking Gill about the community service event when the Lions packed lunches for those in need that highlights Hina’s personality the best. A taught gesture, we’ll call it.
It’s part of the reason why Hina’s mother and sister made the long journey from Hamamatsu to Florence to meet the people who have helped her out.
There was the two-hour train ride to Tokyo, a nearly 13-hour flight to Atlanta and then a four-hour drive to Florence. It’s part of the reason why Akiko brought Japanese snacks for Hina’s teammates and coaches. They drew rave reviews.
“Of course, she has a graduation after this,” Kanna said. “But we thought Senior Night was bigger than graduation for her.”
Akiko and Kanna stopped by practice earlier in the week to meet everyone and see how Hina practices. They’ll be in Florence until Monday.
“A year and a half ago, (Hina) probably wouldn’t have made it through some of the struggles without her sister in the country and now her sister isn’t here,” Tiber said. “And now she’s doing this and she’s strong and independent. Now that her brother (Shumpei) is here (at UNA), she’s passing that on and that’s wonderful to see.”
So, might UNA recruit another Japanese player in the future? Tiber said she’s more than open to the option. Harlow gets more emails now from Japanese players than she ever has. It’ll just be tough to replicate what Hina has done.
“It’s strange this is my last year here,” Hina said. “I’m going to miss this team. I love this team.”
It's why she got another ovation after the game and a line to hugs that followed.
