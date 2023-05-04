ROGERSVILLE — Phil Campbell’s players were calm as they walked back to the dugout from their postgame huddle. Lauderdale County’s were just beginning to simmer down while placing the tarps on the field.
The effects of a 17-5 win for the Bobcats in Game 1 in the Class 3A quarterfinals had been erased from both sides. The feelings from the Tigers’ 2-0 Game 2 victory in eight innings, however? Not so much.
That was fair though. Kyle Pace and Miles Edwards matched each other pitch-for-pitch, and the game was full of emotion. Each team had just one hit. The deciding one was a triple in the top of the eighth from Skylar Tucker, which scored two baserunners that reached via walk and error.
Edwards’ performance on the mound won’t be forgotten about anytime soon either. Throwing in his third straight elimination game — Game 3’s in the first and second rounds — he delivered his best. And he didn’t do much thinking to decide that.
“I’m gonna say it probably was (my best start ever),” Edwards said. “It doesn’t get much better than that. Eight innings, shutout ball against a really, really good Phil Campbell team. I would have to say it probably was.”
The junior threw eight innings with 15 strikeouts, one hit and one walk on 106 pitches. Not too shabby.
Even for those that have been around a bit longer.
“That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve seen in my seven years here,” Lauderdale County coach Corey Looney said. “That is a great hitting team. They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason.”
On the other side, Pace tossed 7 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and six walks. Both runs were unearned. That would’ve gotten the job done on most nights. Instead, it leads to a decisive Game 3 scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
Cody Quinn drove in four runs and Hunter Baker scored three times for the Bobcats in Game 1. Micah Christensen had two RBIs for Lauderdale County.
Forcing a third game is obviously good news for the Tigers (19-17). Or perhaps it’s bad news. Just depends on who you ask.
“That guy's good. I mean, it’s just that simple,” Phil Campbell catcher Bryant Anthony said of Edwards. “He’s dominated all year. I don’t know what they got left, but I’m sure we’re gonna hit it. It was a rough Game 2 I guess, but we’ve been in this situation.”
Both teams have. The Tigers will see their third straight Game 3 of the playoffs. The Bobcats (28-7) have decided every other playoff game this season by at least 10 runs, but the group has had win-or-go-home games in recent seasons.
“We’ve not been here this year, but (we did against) Elkmont last year and Fyffe two years ago,” Phil Campbell coach Jonathan Raper said. “It’s nothing new. We haven’t seen it this year, but we’ve seen it in years past.”
Added Anthony: “It’s gonna be good nerves (on Friday) I think. That’s always in the back of your mind, that your season could be over, but you gotta have confidence.”
The Bobcats don’t plan on making an extra hour-plus trip worthless. They already noted the celebration that took place after their Game 2 loss. The Tigers are hoping for the opposite. Regardless, it comes down to one game.
“I told Kyle, ‘They’re acting like they just won the national championship or something,’” Anthony said. “But we’d probably do that too. It’s just a competitive atmosphere.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.