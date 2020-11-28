MFB

With head coach Nick Saban quarantined at home, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian led the Crimson Tide on Saturday. [ALABAMA ATHLETICS]

 Crimson Tide Photo

TUSCALOOSA — Five passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions created a complete performance for Alabama in its final game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season, a 42-13 win over Auburn on Saturday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.