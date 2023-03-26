Devon Jeffreys figured a slight revamp was necessary.
Well, perhaps more than a tweak.
The Deshler wrestler had just returned from his second trip at the high school national tournament in Virginia Beach. The results against competitors from across the county had been a bit disappointing.
“Last year, I went 0-2,” Jeffreys recalled. “I didn’t do too good. But I always think of it like I get better every single match like I do with every tournament. I wasn’t prepared as well for it last year.”
So, back to the mat he went with a different perspective and some extra motivation.
Already a member at Alabama Takedown Academy in Huntsville, Jeffreys made his appearances more frequent even though he had wrestled all year round since his sophomore year. He figured he made the trip to the wrestling club “at least every other day.” He also decided it was worth it to try something new.
The idea? Running multiple miles at different trails, parks and courses.
Yes, that would be cross country.
“It was awesome,” said Jeffreys, who went from 170 pounds as a junior to 160. “It was a great experience. I gained a lot of endurance and stamina from it. It helped me with my wrestling a lot.”
Perhaps a new favorite sport? Not so fast, Jeffreys cautioned with a grin.
“Definitely wrestling,” Jeffreys said. “It’s my go-to sport. I joined in sixth grade, seventh grade.”
That was after some of his friends decided to give it a go. By the end of his high school career, it appeared to be a good decision.
The TimesDaily’s wrestler of the year won the Class 1A-4A North Section tournament at 160. He followed that up with a second-place showing in the state tournament after losing a 6-4 decision to New Hope’s Ricky Toney.
Jeffreys was the Tigers’ ninth state finalist in the last 11 years, which resulted in five state champions and four runner-ups.
His overall record before heading to Virginia? Only 44-4.
Not too bad.
“It was more my idea (to wrestle at 160),” Jeffreys said. “My coach was going to let me go with whatever (weight class) I wanted and that’s what we decided on. He asked me if I wanted to go up to 170 at the beginning of the year, but I figured 160 was perfect.
“But there were matches that I would bump up to test myself a little bit.”
Jeffreys again went 0-2 in Virginia Beach. He lost a 7-3 decision to Nick Traux from Virginia and was pinned by Shaymus MacIntosh from Massachusetts, states that take the sport a little more seriously.
“They’re stout,” Jeffreys said of the competition before he left. “They’re studs. They’re really, really good. A lot of them come from up North where wrestling is top notch. That’s what everybody goes to. Down here (in Alabama), not everybody thinks about (wrestling) too much.”
So not quite the outcome, but it wasn’t from a lack of preparation for Jeffreys. Or trying.
“It’s a sport you just have to stick with,” Jeffreys said. “And that’s what I like.”
