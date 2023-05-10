Hackleburg's 2007 baseball team will continue to hold a place of rarefied air within the school.
The Panthers, it turns out, will have to wait a little longer to see if they can reach another state championship series — let alone another state title.
After what had been a smooth postseason so far, Hackleburg was swept at Appalachian in the Class 1A semifinals on Tuesday in somewhat opposite fashion. The Panthers lost the opener that only went six innings 11-1. They lost Game 2 10-4 in nine after the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the final frame.
Appalachian, which was ranked No. 1 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association heading into the playoffs, will face either Billingsley or Brantley for the right to be crowned the best team in 1A starting next Monday at Oxford. Billingsley and Brantley begin their semifinal series on Wednesday.
It will be the first time the Eagles (27-7) will be playing for a state championship. They had only reached the state semifinals twice before Tuesday's meeting with Hackleburg —1977 against Mars Hill and 1997 against Gaston.
Bryan Martin drew a bases-loaded go-ahead walk off Blaise Vickery in the top of the ninth and things only went in Appalachian's favor from there. The Eagles scored their next five runs on single, error, sacrifice fly and another error.
Vickery finished the second game by allowing six runs — three earned — in an inning of relief. He allowed one hit, two walks and struck out two.
It was part of a rough afternoon in general for Vickery, who had pitched the Panthers (25-11) into the program's first semifinal series in 16 years a week ago. In his start in Game 1, Vickery allowed seven runs — two earned — to go along with three walks and three strikeouts.
But the offense didn't do him or the rest of Hackleburg's pitchers many favors.
The Panthers managed only two hits, courtesy of Vickery and Carson Swinney, in the opener and drew four walks. They managed six in the win-or-go-home game with Vickery having two.
