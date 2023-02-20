HANCEVILLE — A trip to Birmingham last season. This year, to the Northwest Regional.
For Haleyville, the taste doesn’t get any less bitter regardless of where the season ends. It ran into Westminster-Huntsville on Monday, which hasn’t meant an enjoyable fate for many this season. The top-ranked team in Class 4A defeated the Lions 66-49 on Monday.
It marked the first time Haleyville (18-15) lost to a 4A team this season. Then again, it hadn’t yet faced the Wildcats. The tough schedule may have ensured the Lions saw similar teams, but it’s not quite possible to create an elimination game.
“The people that we’ve faced, we felt like we had seen better teams,” Haleyville coach Dylan Burleson said. “We had played some really good players. … But (Westminster does) present a unique challenge. There were some things I wish we had back.”
The Lions seniors — Drake James, Whitt Sutherland and Rome Yarbrough — certainly made some good memories. Last year’s run was a highlight. James also noted his time at the school as a whole.
“It’s been some of the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball. I wouldn’t trade the time for anything,” James said. “Made some of the best friends. All of the other eight guys (on the team) are my best friends.”
What he’ll remember most? Nothing too complicated; just spending as much time as possible with his teammates.
“Eating after practice. Hanging out in the locker room after practice,” said James, who was Haleyville’s leading scorer this season. He scored 51 points against Winston County on Feb. 2. “Getting to play PS4 every night and talking about the games. I’ll miss it all.”
James scored 16 points for the Lions. His brother — sophomore Bryant — also had 16. Chase McCarty put in 19 points for the Wildcats (27-3) and Kaden Rickard added 15. Tyler Engle scored 10.
Westminster held a 41-27 lead at halftime, which Haleyville chipped down to seven points in the third quarter. But the Wildcats’ shot-making didn’t stymie for long. They finished 25-for-44 (56.8%) from the floor and made nine 3-pointers.
The Wildcats will face either Deshler or West Morgan in the regional final at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Between the past two seasons for Haleyville, there’s been no shortage of good times. Burleson, who went to Haleyville and has never lived elsewhere, places them high on his list.
“We had a ton of fun. It’s some of the best memories that I have made,” Burleson said with a smile, his voice cracking a bit. “What these guys have accomplished at Haleyville the last couple years, it’s been an amazing experience.
“… We’ve had a lot of great times, and it stinks right now that it’s coming to an end.”
Bryant said playing without his older brother for the first time is “something I’m really gonna miss.” As for Haleyville and his team, however, there’s no reason next year can’t be even more fun.
“Us younger guys have gotten a whole lot of experience,” Bryant said. “I think we can come back next year and hopefully make it to a state championship.”
