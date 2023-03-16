BIRMINGHAM — Nimari Burnett stopped and turned around.
The Alabama guard had already gotten up to follow Mark Sears back to the locker room when he decided it was worth it to lean back towards the microphone. He wanted to get the last word in after Thursday’s 96-75 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
And Burnett couldn’t help but to take a playful jab at his teammate.
“Mark stays in the gym,” Burnett said with a grin at Sears. “He lives in the gym.”
Whether Burnett was talking in hyperbole or being 100% truthful, it paid off in a game where All-American and SEC player of the year Brandon Miller was held to zero points in 19 minutes due to a groin injury.
Sears finished with 15 points against the Islanders (24-11). Nick Pringle led the Crimson Tide with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Alabama (30-5) will play Maryland in the second round on Saturday.
“In the previous games, I had been struggling to shoot the ball,” said Sears, a Muscle Shoals native. “Over the break (leading into the NCAA tournament), got back in the gym and started from ground zero and trusted my work.”
Struggling might have been a kind way to put it.
Over his last four SEC games, including the conference tournament, Sears shot 1-for-7 at Texas A&M, 1-for-10 against Mississippi State, 2-for-10 against Missouri and 1-for-6 against the Aggies. He went a combined 4-for-27 from 3-point range.
His point totals for those games? Five, three, nine and three. Only once this season had Sears had back-to-back games scoring in single digits.
So extra gym time, he figured, couldn't hurt.
The routine started the Monday after the Crimson Tide (30-5) won the SEC tournament. Sears arrived at the gym at 10 a.m. and spent the next two hours putting up 300 shots. Following treatment at noon, it was back to the gym for at least another 300 shots.
On Thursday, Sears shot 4-of-5 from the field. He made 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc.
“I think it’s really big,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of Sears. “He’s been our second-leading scorer all year. You know, even when he was struggling we continued to play him heavy minutes because he adds a lot to the team even when he’s not making shots.
“He’s tough. He’s had games where he’s been the scrappiest, toughest perimeter defenders out there. He adds that to the mix. We’re going to have him out there because we know he can score. Other teams know he can score at a high level.”
Trevian Tennyson led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with 20 points, while Issac Mushila added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Own Dease had 14 points.
The Islanders, who made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time in program history and won their first tournament game on Tuesday, shot 35% from the field and 3-point range.
The Crimson Tide made 48% of its shots, including almost 46% from beyond the arc.
“Brandon (Miller) would have gotten his share (if he played more),” Texas A&M-Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz said. “To me, their offense is fairly equal opportunity. Those other guys are not shy shooting the basketball. I’m sure it altered their game plan. When your leading scorer has a groin injury and isn’t up to 100%, you’re going to have to alter your offense and to their credit those other guys stepped up.”
Sears being one of them.
Sometimes, practice makes perfect. Or at least better than before.
“Just continue to shoot with confidence,” Sears said of how to make sure he doesn’t fall back into a rut. “And like I said earlier, just trust the work I had put in.”
Perhaps Burnett was being serious.
