FLORENCE — To the victor goes the spoils. And Cameron Jamar likely earned himself a nice steak dinner.
Call it a reward — from father to son — for the North Alabama defensive back making the most important play of the Lions’ spring game on Thursday. At least from a defensive perspective.
“It’s funny because I was talking to Kenyatta Jones, Troy Nelson and some of the old heads that I played with and I pointed out, ‘That’s mine, No. 24,’” said Jarvis Jamar, Cameron’s father and former UNA player from the late 1980s to early ’90s. “And that’s when he got the pick. Perfect timing. I couldn’t be happier.”
With under a minute left, the younger Jamar intercepted a Colton Shaffter throw to the far sideline. It looked like the redshirt sophomore initially broke up the pass and then bobbled the ball trying to corral it in the air. Once he got hold of it, Jamar broke down the sideline to the cheer of his defense teammates, who already had their arms in the air in celebration.
And then the pandemonium.
Jamar threw the ball in the air and out of the end zone — once he crossed the goal line — jumped up and was promptly swarmed by his teammates clad in all purple. Game.
Purple (the defense) 42. White (the offense) 38.
“It was big,” said Jamar, who played two games last season and recorded one tackle. “(The defense has) been winning all spring. The offense came out and hit us early. They got some points, but we managed to come up with the win.”
It might even help dispel the notion defensive backs are receivers who struggle to catch the football consistently. DBs have hands, too, right?
“I think that’s false,” Jamar said. “We have good hands. My gloves were actually messed up. I had a hole in my glove, so that’s why I kind of juggled it a little bit.”
It was certainly a first for coach Brent Dearmon, who said he hadn’t had any spring games at his previous stops — Auburn, Arkansas Tech, Bethel, Kansas, Middle Tennessee or Florida Atlantic — end with a pick-6.
It was a tough break for the offense, which had gotten touchdowns from Jaquan Woods, Takairee Kenebrew (twice, including one on a throw from running back Demarus Lacey), Maleek Pope and Jalen Daniels.
“I could have controlled (the tempo and plays) more if it was just about winning,” Dearmon said with a smirk. “Could have run some inside zones at the end, but in order for us to be good and go to where we want to be, we have to be good on defense.
“I thought it was good as the head coach — not the offensive coordinator — to have those guys finish off the day the way they did.”
UNA’s defense gave up almost 42 points per game last season, including a stretch of six games where opponents scored 40 points or more. The Lions finished 1-10.
Still, it’s not something the players dressed in white on Thursday were eager to hear in the moment. Not when there are some bragging rights on the line and fully padded practices not scheduled to resume until training camp in August.
“Oh my gosh, I wish I could have been out there,” Kenebrew said with a little bit of exasperation. “As a receiver at a time like that, you always wish it could be you out there. But that gets me excited for what the defense will bring to the table in the fall.”
Perhaps he could put himself on the defensive side of the ball for a different perspective? A different way to admire the play?
“I don’t want to do that,” Kenebrew laughed.
That’s OK. Dad will provide an honest answer. No bias, of course.
“Good technique,” Jarvis Jamar said of his son. “He kept his eye on the ball when he was doing the tip drill, so that came in handy.”
Steak time.
