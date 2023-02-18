HANCEVILLE — Should Covenant Christian and Shoals Christian bother making the trip to Wallace State on Tuesday?
The two schools are located around 15 minutes from each other. But they’ll face each other in the Northwest Regional final. Gas prices aside, that calls for a more exuberant environment.
Covenant Christian defeated Meek 49-25 on Saturday in the regional semifinals. Shoals Christian put Marion County away on a last-second 3-pointer on Friday. That sets the schools up to play for the fourth time this year.
Sure, it was a bit of an upset on the Flame’s side. But as Eagles coach Bret Waldrep put it, you expect anything and everything this time of year.
“We knew it was a possibility for sure. Shoals has had a really good year,” Waldrep said. “There wasn’t anything fluky about yesterday, they just won the game. So it’ll be four times. Gotta play them again.”
The way the Flame stole its game was a reminder of how postseason basketball can be, regardless of level. In high school terms, this is February? Onions, anyone?
“You never know. I guess it’s not March for us, but in the postseason you never know,” Waldrep said. “If you leave Clark (Hughes) open, he can knock it down. I’m happy for him. … Again, that wasn’t a fluke. He’s a good player.”
The Eagles had to face R.A. Hubbard four times last season. With that much familiarity, there’s only so much preparation to do. But Covenant (28-3) will try its best to keep the same system going.
“It’s not different,” junior Trey Kellogg said. “We’ve seen them three times. Just watch film.”
Added senior Reagan Lawson: “Coaches do a good job preparing us for teams we’ve played once to teams we’ve played three, four times. It’s really the same, how much time and effort they put in watching film and stuff to get prepared for it.”
A couple games were in the regular season. The most recent was in the area championship. This one is an elimination game in a region championship, which can only add to the rivalry.
“It’ll be a fun game,” Lawson said. “They’re good. They make it hard on us. … It’ll be fun.”
Kellogg scored 17 points, Jalen Chandler scored 15 and Lawson added 10 as top-ranked Covenant continued to cruise through games. Jacob Smith scored nine to lead the Tigers (24-8), who struggled offensively throughout the night.
Where the offense lacked, the Eagles’ defense picked up. Meek shot 9-for-33 (27.3%) on Saturday. It only scored eight points in the second half.
“I think a lot of our identity is defensive intensity and getting stops,” Lawson said. “We try to play defense first and offense will come after that. That’s really what our focus is.”
Meek can certainly attest to that. And to any other 1A school that has to play Covenant, good luck.
“I don’t think there’s a better team in the state than Covenant,” Meek coach Bryan Woods said. “It’s fixing to show. They are so disciplined. The discipline that those guys have on the court is something that our team should strive for next year.”
