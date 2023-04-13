PHIL CAMPBELL — Cam Habada couldn’t hold in his laughter while remembering the story he told to Robby Robinson.
It involved the postseason series between Phil Campbell and Piedmont, who have faced each other the past two years. The Bobcats won in 2021 en route to a Class 3A state title. Last year, Piedmont ended Phil Campbell’s season.
At this point, a series between the two seems inevitable on the path to the state finals. The past two years have featured packed stands, plenty of chirping and heckling — some Piedmont fans received a friendly escort when things got out of hand last year — and high intensity from the players.
That was all Robinson needed to hear last summer, when playing on the same team as Habada and a few other Phil Campbell players.
“The first story they told me was about Piedmont,” said Robinson, a senior who had been at Brooks. “My heart just dropped. Just how excited I was about it. I wanted to be in that atmosphere, because I love playing in front of huge crowds and being in that moment.
“It just brings out the best in me. That’s what I want to be a part of.”
Robinson was penciled in at shortstop and batting cleanup for Phil Campbell (19-6). He’s had the task of replacing Mason Swinney, a former All-State shortstop now at Alabama. But his summer teammates thought he was capable of it, and they’ve been proven right so far.
He already passes the name test when it comes to baseball players. That was one less thing to worry about.
“My parents said they named me that just because they think it’s a baseball name,” Robinson said. “I think it worked out pretty well.”
It didn’t take long for the Phil Campbell coaches to trust the newcomer with the responsibility either.
“Probably in February when we started live practice. It was not hard to tell he could play,” coach Jonathan Raper said. “When he got here and we saw him work and play, we knew he could play the game.”
Habada never had a doubt about his summer ball teammate, who now has helped Phil Campbell clinch another area title and playoff appearance.
“Oh, he’s a dog,” Habada said. “He hits bombs. He’s really good in the field. I knew from the summer that he’d fill the spot.
“… He’s fit in pretty well. First practice we hung out and we just clicked. From that we were just best friends.”
Still, is it worth it to move to a new school with just one season left? Robinson had already secured a spot and produced in Brooks’ lineup. But the relationships he made over the summer and his goals as a high school player made it necessary for him.
“Our first practice we were just all getting along, laughing,” Robinson said. “To be honest, I thought they would have a better chance at what I wanted to do for myself. … Knowing that everybody would come back except for one player, I thought it was a better opportunity for me.”
It won’t be long until he finds out if the move was worth it. Phil Campbell is no stranger to deep postseason runs, and Robinson will continue to be in the middle of the order, surrounded by players that have no shortage of experience in important games.
The shortstop will soon learn that — especially with the Bobcats — playoff games are far different from the regular season.
“I think (he can handle it). I hope so,” Habada said. “It’s a different world over here during playoffs. We have so many fans, so much support. But I think he’ll be fine.”
