Florence cross country coach Sandy Lynch is used to reminding her runners to stay together.
When one runner in a small group falls behind at practice, the others are encouraged to go back and join that teammate.
In a metaphorical/team camaraderie sense, staying together is still sound advice. But in the physical sense, what was once taught is temporarily taboo.
“Social distance!” Lynch called out to the Falcons a couple times Monday afternoon at McFarland Park, making sure they still ran with partners but kept a six-foot distance from each other as much as possible.
The cross country offseason is transitioning into the fall semester, and due to the coronavirus pandemic there is a frustrating lack of clarity about the future.
The normal calendar of several regular-season meets, a sectional meet and the state meet is a hope instead of a guarantee, but for now the Falcons are preparing to start their season Aug. 29 in the Brooks Invitational at McFarland Park.
Florence senior David Rubolin has run since fifth grade.
“It’s kind of all I’ve known, just running, and I can’t really imagine my life without it because it’s kind of like my escape from everything else,” Rubolin said. “It’s something I can always look forward to in the day because it just brings me happiness.”
Rubolin ran the state meet 5K last year in 17 minutes, 4 seconds. He wants to run in college and is eager for a chance to show college coaches what he can do this fall.
He’s not the only one. Kalen Robinson is a senior who was already a track athlete before adding cross country last year. Now he likes cross country better.
His personal record 5K is a 17:30 and he wants a chance this fall to shave significant seconds off that time.
“Definitely I was concerned. I was actually very, very worried,” Robinson said. “But then again, I just stuck to praying.”
Mary Claire Ridgeway grew up in a running family and watched her older siblings compete, and when she ran her first race she was hooked, too.
Ridgeway was the TimesDaily’s female runner of the year in 2016, 2017 and 2019. She won the Class 6A state title in 2017 but has periodically battled injuries and is still working toward beating her personal record in the low 18s she set as a freshman.
As far as she’s concerned, the chance of having a season is a gift she should not waste.
“In the past couple weeks it’s easy to get down just hearing all the news and seeing other states start canceling sports and stuff,” Ridgeway said. “But it definitely has pushed me more in the past couple weeks to get going and ready for the season.”
At Monday’s practice, one runner asked Lynch what would happen to the team’s season if several runners had to be quarantined.
Hopefully that won’t be an issue, but in any case it’s hard to predict what cross country season will look like this fall.
“The athletes don’t know, the parents don’t know and to be quite honest the coaches don’t know,” Lynch said.
Coaches recorded the runners’ body temperatures before Monday’s practice. The Falcons spread a few feet apart to loosen up and then ran through the park.
Lynch pointed out that no matter what happens the time won’t be wasted because the runners are staying in good shape and building mental toughness.
Rubolin appreciates the freedom he gets from running on any day, when it’s just him and the ground and he can let his stress fall away.
Still, there are only so many chances to compete in races as a high school runner.
“I really hope that we do get to race some,” Ridgeway said. “But it’s just up in the air.”
