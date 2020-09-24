Jaylen Jones football
Sheffield’s Jaylen Jones was part of five touchdowns last week, including a game-winning pass to Devin Doss in the final minutes of a 47-41 win over Lexington. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

KJ Anderson, Deshler: Anderson threw two touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 26-7 win over Brooks.

