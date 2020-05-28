Michael Williams has been part of the Shoals football scene for more than three decades.
Williams played football at Lauderdale County and North Alabama and has worked as an assistant coach at four local high schools.
Wednesday morning brought a new job and a new destination when Williams was hired as the head football coach at Waterloo.
He takes over for Brad Palmer, who recently resigned after six seasons.
“I was kind of surprised he was stepping away from it,” Williams said.
Waterloo, which struggled in football for most of its history and dropped the sport from 1995 through 2004, has made the playoffs each of the last three seasons and is coming off two of the best seasons in school history.
“I think they’re in a good position,” Williams said. “(Waterloo has) been growing as far as the numbers in the school. They seem to have a good senior class coming up. A lot of interest in the program down there.”
Williams, who lives in Rogersville, has served as an assistant on the staff at Lauderdale County for the past 10 seasons.
He started his coaching career with a year at Pell City and then coached nine years at Lexington, two at Muscle Shoals and three at Wilson before going to LCHS.
An offensive lineman, he received honorable mention for the all-state team as a Lauderdale County senior in 1990. At UNA, he started 54 consecutive games from 1992-95 and helped the Lions win three NCAA Division II national titles.
Williams was a second-team all-American and first-team all-Gulf South Conference player as a senior, according to UNA. He was inducted into the UNA Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.
Williams has at times worked as an offensive coordinator and will be involved in calling plays at Waterloo. He said seeing how the Waterloo offense operated in recent years was encouraging and the 2020 offensive scheme is likely to be similar.
“It’s always contingent, at any small school especially, on the players that you have, what you’ll be able to do with them,” he said.
Waterloo must replace a few key players, including running back running back Junior Summerhill and linebacker Colton Vaden.
“I’d like us to be known for playing fast, being aggressive on the field,” Williams said. “The main thing for the program to be known for is building young men of character and integrity.”
Williams will have additional responsibilities as the head coach but said he has some familiarity with budgets, organization and other off-the-field duties a head coach must handle.
“It’ll be a lot of new things, especially things outside the purview of X's and O's,” he said.
Williams said he is likely to teach physical education and might teach some other classes, too.
Athletic activities have been banned since March due to the coronavirus. Williams said the Cougars likely won’t start workouts on Monday, the first day schools are allowed to reopen by AHSAA rule, but should be getting things started sometime that week.
Waterloo, which competes in Class 1A, Region 8, finished 8-3 last year with a loss in the first round of the playoffs. The Cougars were 9-3 in 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time in school history.
