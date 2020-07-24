Crowds. Buses. Sidelines. Locker rooms. In-game contact.
Though the big question about fall high school sports in Alabama has been answered for now — the games will go on — there are many aspects of the game day experience in football, volleyball and cross country that coaches and school administrators must answer.
AHSAA leaders went over recommendations for safety in a press conference Thursday afternoon, and the AHSAA released a “best practices” document for schools to follow as they prepare for competition while protecting athletes, coaches and spectators from the coronavirus.
“These best practices will not eliminate the risks — only mitigate them,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said.
As announced earlier this week, the AHSAA plans to resume fall sports on time. The first football games are set for Aug. 20-21.
Savarese said unless the health department makes a decision saying otherwise, decisions on whether teams play will be left to individual schools and school systems.
“Parents must make a personal choice in whether they allow their children to participate in extracurricular activities,” Savarese said.
--
Is it safe?
Lexington football coach Jason Lard said higher-level decision-makers should be asking if playing football is the right thing to do when many districts are starting the semester either with virtual-only classes or an option for students to attend class virtually.
“Nobody loves football more than me. I’ve been coaching it for 24 years,” Lard said, noting he has two kids in the Lexington football program.
“The question is not, ‘Do we want football?’ Everybody wants football. The question is, ‘Is football safe?’”
Lard said he can’t answer that (“That’s above my pay grade”) but thinks it needs to be considered seriously.
Though the AHSAA has several suggestions and expectations for schools as they prepare to hold athletic events again, there are few specific mandates.
Lard would like to see the AHSAA share more specific guidelines on what to do in various situations. He noticed teams who have had players test positive for COVID-19 have responded in different ways.
In his view, the federal government leaves too many COVID-related decisions to the states and from there the decisions fall to health departments, then to local school boards and eventually have to be made by the principals, teachers and coaches at local schools.
“The leaders that are supposed to be making the decisions keep passing the buck, the hot potato,” he said. “… The people that we depend on for leadership don’t want to make the tough decisions.”
Lard pointed out classes were called off in March but the numbers of people being infected or dying from the coronavirus in Alabama are higher now than they were then. He noted Georgia, Mississippi and potentially Tennessee are pushing back high school football.
“My apprehension is I’m worried for our kids and our kids’ families. It’s in our community,” Lard said, referring to the coronavirus.
Florence athletic director Byron Graham will be involved in deciding what changes Florence makes to its game day experience to protect students, coaches, administrators, officials and fans.
Graham knows he’ll “have to be the bad guy” making sure only essential personnel are on the sidelines to keep them less crowded.
Other decisions school administrators must make include how many fans to let in, where to put the band and cheerleaders and how to keep people from bunching together.
“I think it’s natural to be a little bit nervous about it,” Graham said. “But you’ve got to trust your governing body. I just feel confident if they’re thinking we can go back, then we can.”
Among the changes the AHSAA will make to football is extending the players’ area along the sidelines from one 10-yard line to the other 10-yard line. Teams are encouraged to have players sit in assigned seats on the bus and have them wear masks if they can’t keep a distance of six feet from each other.
Cross country courses are to be widened to at least six feet. Volleyball teams will no longer switch benches during the game, and coaches will meet for the pregame meeting without team captains present. Only one captain per football team will be present for the coin toss.
But not all those changes fully address contact during the game itself.
“Let’s be honest,” Lard said. “Football is not a social distancing sport.”
--
Taking care of the kids
Sheffield football coach David Hufstedler said Sheffield has pop-up tents players can stand under while teammates get dressed so the whole team doesn’t have to dress at the same time, which would crowd the locker room.
Then groups of players can swap, and this will be available to visiting teams as well. Hufstedler said Sheffield will treat visiting teams with full hospitality and treat them the way they’d want to be treated on the road.
He’ll communicate with opposing coaches before road games to see if Sheffield needs to bring any equipment that might help make the game safer.
“All the coaches in this area are so professional,” Hufstedler said. “… It’s about taking care of the kids.”
Hufstedler said the school system is allowing the team to travel to road games on two buses instead of one, so the players can separately more easily. And the players will wear masks on the bus, just as they will on the sidelines when they aren’t playing as recommended by the AHSAA.
The AHSAA also recommends players sit in assigned seats on buses. If someone gets sick — even if he or she hasn’t tested positive for COVID — you can’t play those kids who were sitting around him.
“You don’t want to put your entire offensive line in the first four seats,” Graham said. “You cut down the amount of people they have exposure to in a travel setting.”
Hufstedler said teams have to be ready for the possibility of someone getting sick and know how to handle it.
“We’re not going to hide anything from anybody,” he said, adding that in terms of protocol “we’re going to follow that to the letter of the law.
“We’re not going to cut any corners to try to get to a Friday night.”
--
What about fans?
Some challenges are not easily solved and will require creative solutions.
“I just keep imagining the concession-stand line at Braly Stadium,” Graham said. “It’s hard at halftime to tell people to stand six feet apart.”
The AHSAA does not have any requirements for limiting attendance but mentions fans should be wearing masks if they can’t maintain a distance of six feet from others. Schools must give visiting teams equal access to seats.
Graham said Florence is still discussing its attendance plan but got an idea of what a crowd might look like when it separated spectators at graduation.
Braly Stadium is large enough that Florence could probably draw a significant crowd even with conservative social distancing in place. But Graham wonders what will happen at most other schools, which tend to have significantly smaller stadiums.
Graham said it’s usually not a problem to control what kids do, but making sure adults follow the protocols might be a bigger concern. Still, it’s important for coaches to set an example for the players.
“I tell people all the time kids adapt based on adults,” he said.
Thursday was a significant turning point in the fall sports season. But there remain a lot of questions to answer and a lot of work to do.
Hufstedler acknowledged winning games is less of a priority than ensuring kids can play and stay safe.
“Being able to play on a Friday night is a victory in itself right now,” he said.
