The high school sports season for the 2019-20 school year is officially over.
Dr. Eric Mackey, the superintendent of education in Alabama, announced in a press conference late Thursday afternoon that high school athletic activities will not resume this spring due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Mackey appeared with Gov. Kay Ivey at the press conference, where it was announced public schools statewide will not hold classes in person again this school year.
Ivey announced two weeks ago a 2 1/2-week shutdown of schools starting March 18, which led the AHSAA to announce all games, practices and team workouts were banned until at least April 6.
But Thursday's announcement removed any hope that games might be resumed this spring.
Ron Ingram, a representative of the AHSAA, said the AHSAA would release a statement Friday morning.
Check back with TimesDaily.com later for a full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.