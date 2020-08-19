Belgreen
Coach: Susie Tverberg
Career record/record at school: 32-10
Last year: 32-10, lost to Appalachian in first round of Class 1A North Regional
Returning starters: Emma Dempsey (497 kills, 139 digs, 42 blocks, 48 assists, 69 aces); Kaley Chandler (131 digs, 29 aces); Bailey Oliver
Key newcomers: senior outside hitter Makayla Lane, sophomore setter Noelle Willingham and junior libero Nora Castillo
Key losses: Autumn Bragwell, Katie Dempsey, Ansley Tate, Bailey Wood, Gracie Dempsey and Sydney Borden
--
Brooks
Coach: Ryan Roberson
Record at school/career record: 392-303
Last year: 29-34, lost in Class 4A state quarterfinals
Returning starters: senior outside hitter Hannah Beth Myrick (139 kills, 118 aces, 547 digs); senior libero Kamron Hood (542 digs, 95 aces); senior right-side hitter Paisley Medley (117 kills, 52 blocks, 84 digs, 65 assists); senior right-side hitter Ally Garrett (19 digs, 21 aces, 18 kills); eighth-grade defensive specialist Brayleigh Leone (18 aces, 209 digs, 34 assists)
Key newcomers: senior OH/DS Maddie Shirley; sophomore middle blocker Alexis Albert, sophomore RS/S Presley Jones, freshman MB/S Scarlett Albert
Key losses: Jordon Tidwell, Cameron Lovell
--
Central
Coach: Drew Murphy
Record at school/career record: 129-119
Last year: 41-28, lost in Class 4A state quarterfinals
Returning starter: senior outside hitter Haley Cochran (382 kills, 103 aces, 499 digs)
Key newcomers: freshman middle blocker Kinsley Distefano, freshman right side Callie Beth Wright, junior outside hitter Megan Johnson and freshman middle blocker Schuylar Simmons
Key losses: senior Ann Margaret Keener, libero Laura Lee Keener, outside hitter Bryndall Mitchell, middle blocker Kenzie Shinault, defensive specialist Emmy Anne West and middle blocker Brylee Canup
--
Cherokee
Coach: Theresa McWilliams
Last year: 19-21, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior Alyssa Williams, senior Kayleigh Scott, senior Kinsley Cole
Key newcomers: sophomore setter Savanna Cole
Key losses: middle hitter Jadelyn Trice and setter Destiny Thompkins
--
Colbert County
Coach: Kayla Stewart
Record at school/career record: 0-0
Last year: 5-30, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Ladayia Fuqua, Mattisen Elliot, Julianna Gonzalez and Keeara Ricks
Key newcomers: sophomore middle hitter Kendyl Johnson, senior defensive specialist Ashton Childers
Key loss: Breana Nelms
--
Colbert Heights
Coach: Erica Blackstock
Record at school/career record: 0-0
Last year: 10-22, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Rebekah Ratliff, Ashlyn Riddle, Carlie Gibson and Chelsey Phifer
Key newcomer: senior Sara Jaco
Key loss: Kinsley Milender
--
Collinwood
Coach: Tesa Andrews
Record at school/career record: 16-20
Last year: 4-8, lost in district tournament
Returning starters: senior setter Kensey Howe, senior outside hitters Asia Kelly and Harlee Bonds, senior middle hitters Sophie Gobbell and Addie Quillen and senior libero Rylee McWilliams; junior right-side hitter AC Whitehead and sophomore defensive specialist Kaycee Luker
--
Covenant Christian
Coach: Alyson Estave
Record at school/career record: 0-0
Last year: 16-14, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: Ashlee Gann (195 kills, 35 aces); Lillie Burns (100 kills, 38 aces) and Olivia Ragan (105 kills, 55 assists)
Key newcomers: middle blocker Kelsey Livingston and libero Haley Ramseyer
Key losses: Sarah James and Aubree Poag
--
Deshler
Coach: Jana Killen
Record at school/career record: 864-440
Last year: 40-19, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior Kayley Donaldson (522 assists, 150 kills, 45 blocks, 263 digs, 42 aces); sophomore Chloe Siegel (565 assists, 320 digs); junior Kallie Burden (603 kills, 41 aces); senior Autumn Curry (264 kills, 135 blocks); junior Avery Linville (249 digs); junior Destiny Sanford
Returning non-starters: junior Mert Murner, junior Emma Drue Smart
Key newcomers: junior Katie Brooke Clemmons, junior Jackie Padron, junior Maddie Roberts, junior Mollie Kimbrough, senior Macon Bates and junior Julieanna Cantrell
--
Florence
Coach: Julie Braziel
Last year: 6-30, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior Peyton Thompson, junior Mallory Coker and junior Olivia Marcu
Key newcomers: junior Sophie Vacik, junior Amiya Swafford, junior Elizabeth Jennings, sophomore Ella Katherine Taylor, sophomore Caroline Brown, sophomore Ariana Gourley, sophomore Ariah Gourley, sophomore Olivia Herring and freshman Aubree Baugh
Key loss: Mallory Barrett
--
Lauderdale County
Coach: Lauren Shelton
Record at school/career record: 0-0
Last year: 19-24, lost in Class 3A North Regional quarterfinals
Returning starters: outside hitter Brilee Barksdale (153 kills, 286 digs); outside hitter Alex Ritter (162 kills, 45 aces); right-side hitter Bekah Childress (140 kills, 188 digs); middle hitter Charley McElyea (155 kills, 31 solo blocks, 23 assisted blocks); libero Emma Wallace (337 digs)
Key newcomers: middle hitter Lilibeth Nabors and setter Katelyn Patterson
Key losses: Two seniors but no starters
--
Lexington
Coach: Melissa Hammond
Career record/record at school: 1,032-316
Last year: 36-12, lost in Class 3A state quarterfinals
Returning starters: AG White, Lila Beth Turner, Lily Hanback, Alexis Tays
Key newcomers: sophomore setter Zoe Watkins, senior defensive specialist Marila Torres
Key loss: setter Macy Hanback
--
Loretto
Coach: Nick Quillen
Career record/record at school: 95-38
Last year: 32-11, lost in Class A sectional
Returning starters: junior middle blocker Karly Weathers (368 kills, .480 hit%, 20 solo blocks, 48 total blocks, 178 digs); sophomore outside hitter Laney Weathers (119 kills, .211 hit%)
Key newcomers: junior middle blocker Shelby Fisher, junior libero Delaney Smith, junior right-side hitter Lindsey James, sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter Katelyne Roberson, sophomore setter Allie Morgan, sophomore libero/outside hitter Briley Dover
Key losses: setter Jenna Huntley (1,000 season assists); right-side hitter Raven Chance (Tusculum U.), middle blocker Bailey Brown; libero Jaden Ezell (1000 digs in three years); sophomore outside hitter Nelyee Gray (out this season due to injury)
--
Mars Hill
Coach: Flori Sweatt
Career record/record at Mars Hill: 35-25
Last year: 17-14, lost in second round of Class 1A North Regional
Returning starter: Emma Reaves, middle blocker
Key newcomers: To be determined, but lots of younger players moving up, Sweatt said
Key losses: setters Kylie Thigpen and Emily O’Kelley, middle blocker Lauren Allen, libero Erika Mitchell and defensive specialist Abbey Steadman
--
Muscle Shoals
Coach: Maggie Finley
Career record/record at Muscle Shoals: 176-90
Last year: 35-18, lost in second round of Class 6A North Regional
Returning starters: Kailey Armstrong (403 digs, 361 kills, 68 aces); Mallie Dover (215 digs, 211 assists, 83 kills); Emma Cobb (154 kills, 86 digs, 52 blocks)
Key newcomers: senior defensive specialist Tori Holder
Key losses: outside hitter Kaylie Wright, setter Jessica Godsey, middle hitter Gracie Beth Butler
--
Rogers
Coach: Kitty Beavers
Career: 27 years coaching; 22 at Rogers
Last year: 22-20, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior middle hitter Callie Danley, senior right-side hitter Macie Butler, libero/defensive specialist Karly Jones, senior outside hitter Brooke Jones, senior setter Carmen Adame, senior defensive specialist Olivia Roberson, junior setter Erin Brown, junior outside hitter Gracie Rogers
Key newcomers: junior defensive specialist Ella Thompson, junior outside hitter Abby Rogers, sophomore right-side/middle hitter Ally Jackson, sophomore middle hitter Harley Tucker, sophomore middle/right-side hitter Kennedi Clark
Key losses: Gabby Davis, Gloria Pounders, Bradi Beavers
--
Sheffield
Coach: Andrew Franck
Career: Two years as varsity head coach
Last year: 0-18, lost in area tournament
Returning starters: senior outside hitter Kaylee Witt, junior libero Bailey Winters, sophomore outside hitter Ella Borden, sophomore outside hitter Jaleah Johnson, sophomore setter Janiya Thompson
Key newcomers: senior middle hitter/blocker Mya MacDonald, senior middle hitter/blocker Armani Bankston, junior setter Zy Steele, sophomore outside hitter Elizabeth Adams, freshman middle hitter/blocker Sha-Nyjurii Whitson
--
The TimesDaily included a preview on every team whose coaches submitted an information sheet.
