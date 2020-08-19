Belgreen

Coach: Susie Tverberg

Career record/record at school: 32-10

Last year: 32-10, lost to Appalachian in first round of Class 1A North Regional

Returning starters: Emma Dempsey (497 kills, 139 digs, 42 blocks, 48 assists, 69 aces); Kaley Chandler (131 digs, 29 aces); Bailey Oliver

Key newcomers: senior outside hitter Makayla Lane, sophomore setter Noelle Willingham and junior libero Nora Castillo

Key losses: Autumn Bragwell, Katie Dempsey, Ansley Tate, Bailey Wood, Gracie Dempsey and Sydney Borden

--

Brooks

Coach: Ryan Roberson

Record at school/career record: 392-303

Last year: 29-34, lost in Class 4A state quarterfinals

Returning starters: senior outside hitter Hannah Beth Myrick (139 kills, 118 aces, 547 digs); senior libero Kamron Hood (542 digs, 95 aces); senior right-side hitter Paisley Medley (117 kills, 52 blocks, 84 digs, 65 assists); senior right-side hitter Ally Garrett (19 digs, 21 aces, 18 kills); eighth-grade defensive specialist Brayleigh Leone (18 aces, 209 digs, 34 assists)

Key newcomers: senior OH/DS Maddie Shirley; sophomore middle blocker Alexis Albert, sophomore RS/S Presley Jones, freshman MB/S Scarlett Albert

Key losses: Jordon Tidwell, Cameron Lovell

--

Central

Coach: Drew Murphy

Record at school/career record: 129-119

Last year: 41-28, lost in Class 4A state quarterfinals

Returning starter: senior outside hitter Haley Cochran (382 kills, 103 aces, 499 digs)

Key newcomers: freshman middle blocker Kinsley Distefano, freshman right side Callie Beth Wright, junior outside hitter Megan Johnson and freshman middle blocker Schuylar Simmons

Key losses: senior Ann Margaret Keener, libero Laura Lee Keener, outside hitter Bryndall Mitchell, middle blocker Kenzie Shinault, defensive specialist Emmy Anne West and middle blocker Brylee Canup

--

Cherokee

Coach: Theresa McWilliams

Last year: 19-21, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior Alyssa Williams, senior Kayleigh Scott, senior Kinsley Cole

Key newcomers: sophomore setter Savanna Cole

Key losses: middle hitter Jadelyn Trice and setter Destiny Thompkins

--

Colbert County

Coach: Kayla Stewart

Record at school/career record: 0-0

Last year: 5-30, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Ladayia Fuqua, Mattisen Elliot, Julianna Gonzalez and Keeara Ricks

Key newcomers: sophomore middle hitter Kendyl Johnson, senior defensive specialist Ashton Childers

Key loss: Breana Nelms

--

Colbert Heights

Coach: Erica Blackstock

Record at school/career record: 0-0

Last year: 10-22, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Rebekah Ratliff, Ashlyn Riddle, Carlie Gibson and Chelsey Phifer

Key newcomer: senior Sara Jaco

Key loss: Kinsley Milender

--

Collinwood

Coach: Tesa Andrews

Record at school/career record: 16-20

Last year: 4-8, lost in district tournament

Returning starters: senior setter Kensey Howe, senior outside hitters Asia Kelly and Harlee Bonds, senior middle hitters Sophie Gobbell and Addie Quillen and senior libero Rylee McWilliams; junior right-side hitter AC Whitehead and sophomore defensive specialist Kaycee Luker

--

Covenant Christian

Coach: Alyson Estave

Record at school/career record: 0-0

Last year: 16-14, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: Ashlee Gann (195 kills, 35 aces); Lillie Burns (100 kills, 38 aces) and Olivia Ragan (105 kills, 55 assists)

Key newcomers: middle blocker Kelsey Livingston and libero Haley Ramseyer

Key losses: Sarah James and Aubree Poag

--

Deshler

Coach: Jana Killen

Record at school/career record: 864-440

Last year: 40-19, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior Kayley Donaldson (522 assists, 150 kills, 45 blocks, 263 digs, 42 aces); sophomore Chloe Siegel (565 assists, 320 digs); junior Kallie Burden (603 kills, 41 aces); senior Autumn Curry (264 kills, 135 blocks); junior Avery Linville (249 digs); junior Destiny Sanford

Returning non-starters: junior Mert Murner, junior Emma Drue Smart

Key newcomers: junior Katie Brooke Clemmons, junior Jackie Padron, junior Maddie Roberts, junior Mollie Kimbrough, senior Macon Bates and junior Julieanna Cantrell

--

Florence

Coach: Julie Braziel

Last year: 6-30, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior Peyton Thompson, junior Mallory Coker and junior Olivia Marcu

Key newcomers: junior Sophie Vacik, junior Amiya Swafford, junior Elizabeth Jennings, sophomore Ella Katherine Taylor, sophomore Caroline Brown, sophomore Ariana Gourley, sophomore Ariah Gourley, sophomore Olivia Herring and freshman Aubree Baugh

Key loss: Mallory Barrett

--

Lauderdale County

Coach: Lauren Shelton

Record at school/career record: 0-0

Last year: 19-24, lost in Class 3A North Regional quarterfinals

Returning starters: outside hitter Brilee Barksdale (153 kills, 286 digs); outside hitter Alex Ritter (162 kills, 45 aces); right-side hitter Bekah Childress (140 kills, 188 digs); middle hitter Charley McElyea (155 kills, 31 solo blocks, 23 assisted blocks); libero Emma Wallace (337 digs)

Key newcomers: middle hitter Lilibeth Nabors and setter Katelyn Patterson

Key losses: Two seniors but no starters

--

Lexington

Coach: Melissa Hammond

Career record/record at school: 1,032-316

Last year: 36-12, lost in Class 3A state quarterfinals

Returning starters: AG White, Lila Beth Turner, Lily Hanback, Alexis Tays

Key newcomers: sophomore setter Zoe Watkins, senior defensive specialist Marila Torres

Key loss: setter Macy Hanback

--

Loretto

Coach: Nick Quillen

Career record/record at school: 95-38

Last year: 32-11, lost in Class A sectional

Returning starters: junior middle blocker Karly Weathers (368 kills, .480 hit%, 20 solo blocks, 48 total blocks, 178 digs); sophomore outside hitter Laney Weathers (119 kills, .211 hit%)

Key newcomers: junior middle blocker Shelby Fisher, junior libero Delaney Smith, junior right-side hitter Lindsey James, sophomore middle blocker/right-side hitter Katelyne Roberson, sophomore setter Allie Morgan, sophomore libero/outside hitter Briley Dover

Key losses: setter Jenna Huntley (1,000 season assists); right-side hitter Raven Chance (Tusculum U.), middle blocker Bailey Brown; libero Jaden Ezell (1000 digs in three years); sophomore outside hitter Nelyee Gray (out this season due to injury)

--

Mars Hill

Coach: Flori Sweatt

Career record/record at Mars Hill: 35-25

Last year: 17-14, lost in second round of Class 1A North Regional

Returning starter: Emma Reaves, middle blocker

Key newcomers: To be determined, but lots of younger players moving up, Sweatt said

Key losses: setters Kylie Thigpen and Emily O’Kelley, middle blocker Lauren Allen, libero Erika Mitchell and defensive specialist Abbey Steadman

--

Muscle Shoals

Coach: Maggie Finley

Career record/record at Muscle Shoals: 176-90

Last year: 35-18, lost in second round of Class 6A North Regional

Returning starters: Kailey Armstrong (403 digs, 361 kills, 68 aces); Mallie Dover (215 digs, 211 assists, 83 kills); Emma Cobb (154 kills, 86 digs, 52 blocks)

Key newcomers: senior defensive specialist Tori Holder

Key losses: outside hitter Kaylie Wright, setter Jessica Godsey, middle hitter Gracie Beth Butler

--

Rogers

Coach: Kitty Beavers

Career: 27 years coaching; 22 at Rogers

Last year: 22-20, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior middle hitter Callie Danley, senior right-side hitter Macie Butler, libero/defensive specialist Karly Jones, senior outside hitter Brooke Jones, senior setter Carmen Adame, senior defensive specialist Olivia Roberson, junior setter Erin Brown, junior outside hitter Gracie Rogers

Key newcomers: junior defensive specialist Ella Thompson, junior outside hitter Abby Rogers, sophomore right-side/middle hitter Ally Jackson, sophomore middle hitter Harley Tucker, sophomore middle/right-side hitter Kennedi Clark

Key losses: Gabby Davis, Gloria Pounders, Bradi Beavers

--

Sheffield

Coach: Andrew Franck

Career: Two years as varsity head coach

Last year: 0-18, lost in area tournament

Returning starters: senior outside hitter Kaylee Witt, junior libero Bailey Winters, sophomore outside hitter Ella Borden, sophomore outside hitter Jaleah Johnson, sophomore setter Janiya Thompson

Key newcomers: senior middle hitter/blocker Mya MacDonald, senior middle hitter/blocker Armani Bankston, junior setter Zy Steele, sophomore outside hitter Elizabeth Adams, freshman middle hitter/blocker Sha-Nyjurii Whitson

--

The TimesDaily included a preview on every team whose coaches submitted an information sheet.

TimesDaily
