Brooks Lions

Aug. 20; at Colbert Co.

Aug. 27; Sheffield

Sept. 4; Rogers*

Sept. 11; at Priceville*

Sept. 18; Deshler*

Sept. 25; open

Oct. 2; West Limestone*

Oct. 9; at West Morgan*

Oct. 16; at Central-Florence*

Oct. 23; Wilson*

Oct. 30; at Lauderdale Co.

--

Central Wildcats

Aug. 21; at Colbert Heights

Aug. 28; Hatton

Sept. 4; at Wilson*

Sept. 11; West Limestone*

Sept. 18; at Rogers*

Sept. 25; Sheffield

Oct. 2; West Morgan*

Oct. 9; at Priceville*

Oct. 16; Brooks*

Oct. 23; at Deshler*

Oct. 30; open

--

Cherokee Indians

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; Sumiton Chr.

Sept. 4; R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 11; at Shoals Chr.*

Sept. 18; at Hackleburg*

Sept. 25; Tharptown

Oct. 2; Phillips*

Oct. 9; at Vina*

Oct. 16; at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 23; Waterloo*

Oct. 30; at Lynn

--

Colbert Co. Indians

Aug. 20; Brooks

Aug. 28; at R.A. Hubbard

Sept. 4; Tharptown*

Sept. 11; at Sheffield*

Sept. 18; Hatton*

Sept. 25; Colbert Heights

Oct. 2; at Mars Hill*

Oct. 9; open

Oct. 16; at Lexington*

Oct. 23; Red Bay*

Oct. 29; at Deshler

--

Colbert Heights Wildcats

Aug. 21; Central-Florence

Aug. 28; at Decatur Heritage

Sept. 4; Danville*

Sept. 11; at Elkmont*

Sept. 18; Clements*

Sept. 25; at Colbert Co.

Oct. 2; at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 9; open

Oct. 16; Lauderdale Co.*

Oct. 23; at East Lawrence*

Oct. 30; Wilson

--

Collinwood Trojans

Aug. 21; at Middleton*

Aug. 28; at Richland

Sept. 4; Summertown

Sept. 11; at Loretto

Sept. 18; at Perry Co.*

Sept. 25; at Zion Chr.

Oct. 2; at Huntingdon*

Oct. 9; McEwen*

Oct. 16; open

Oct. 23; Hollow Rock-Bruceton*

Oct. 30; Wayne Co.*

--

Deshler Tigers

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; at Russellville, canceled

Sept. 4; at West Limestone*

Sept. 11; West Morgan*

Sept. 18; at Brooks*

Sept. 25; Muscle Shoals

Oct. 2; at Wilson*

Oct. 9; Rogers*

Oct. 16; at Priceville*

Oct. 23; Central-Florence*

Oct. 29; Colbert Co.

--

Florence Falcons

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; at Muscle Shoals, canceled

Sept. 4; at Austin*

Sept. 11; Albertville*

Sept. 18; at Bob Jones*

Sept. 25; at Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.)

Oct. 2; James Clemens*

Oct. 9; at Sparkman*

Oct. 16; Huntsville*

Oct. 23; Grissom*

Oct. 30; Gardendale

--

Hackleburg Panthers

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; at Brilliant

Sept. 4; at Waterloo*

Sept. 11; R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 18; Cherokee*

Sept. 25; Hubbertville

Oct. 2; at Shoals Chr.*

Oct. 9; Phillips*

Oct. 16; Vina*

Oct. 22; at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 29; Phil Campbell

--

Haleyville Lions

Aug. 21; Addison

Aug. 28; at St. John Paul II

Sept. 4; at Northside*

Sept. 11; at Good Hope

Sept. 18; Gordo*

Sept. 25; Phil Campbell

Oct. 2; at Hamilton*

Oct. 9; Fayette Co.*

Oct. 16; at Curry*

Oct. 22; Oak Grove*

Oct. 30; open

--

Hamilton Aggies

Aug. 21; at Red Bay, canceled

Aug. 28; at Sulligent

Sept. 4; at Curry*

Sept. 11; Oak Grove*

Sept. 18; at Northside*

Sept. 25; Walter Wellborn

Oct. 2; Haleyville*

Oct. 9; at Gordo*

Oct. 16; Addison

Oct. 23; Fayette Co.*

Oct. 30; open

--

Hatton Hornets

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; at Central-Florence

Sept. 4; at Winston Co.

Sept. 11; Mars Hill*

Sept. 18; at Colbert Co.*

Sept. 25; East Lawrence

Oct. 2; at Lexington*

Oct. 9; Red Bay*

Oct. 16; at Tharptown*

Oct. 23; Sheffield*

Oct. 30; at Clements

--

Lauderdale County Tigers

Aug. 20; at Lexington

Aug. 28; at Wilson

Sept. 4; at East Lawrence*

Sept. 11; Danville*

Sept. 18; at Elkmont*

Sept. 25; Rogers

Oct. 2; Clements*

Oct. 9; Phil Campbell*

Oct. 16; at Colbert Heights*

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 30; Brooks

--

Lawrence County (Tenn.) Wildcats

Aug. 21; at Hickman Co.

Aug. 28; Loretto

Sept. 4; Maplewood*

Sept. 11; at Warren Co.

Sept. 18; Nolensville*

Sept. 25; Forrest

Oct. 2; at Marshall Co.*

Oct. 9; open

Oct. 16; Tullahoma*

Oct. 23; at Summertown

Oct. 30; at Spring Hill*

--

Lexington Golden Bears

Aug. 20; Lauderdale Co.

Aug. 28; at Tanner

Sept. 4; at Red Bay*

Sept. 11; at Tharptown*

Sept. 18; Sheffield*

Sept. 25; Elkmont

Oct. 2; Hatton*

Oct. 9; at Mars Hill*

Oct. 16; Colbert Co.*

Oct. 23; open

Oct. 29; at Rogers

--

Loretto Mustangs

Aug. 21; at Wayne Co.

Aug. 28; at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)

Sept. 4; open

Sept. 11; Collinwood

Sept. 18; Forrest*

Sept. 25; Summertown*

Oct. 2; at Community*

Oct. 9; at Mount Pleasant

Oct. 16; Lewis Co.*

Oct. 23; at Hickman Co.

Oct. 30; Eagleville*

--

Mars Hill Panthers

Aug. 21; at Jasper

Aug. 28; at East Limestone

Sept. 4; at Sheffield*

Sept. 11; at Hatton*

Sept. 18; open

Sept. 25; Cullman

Oct. 2; Colbert Co.*

Oct. 9; Lexington*

Oct. 16; at Red Bay*

Oct. 23; Tharptown*

Oct. 30; at American Chr.

--

Muscle Shoals Trojans

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; Florence, canceled

Sept. 4; Decatur*

Sept. 11; Columbia*

Sept. 18; Athens*

Sept. 25; at Deshler

Oct. 2; at Hazel Green*

Oct. 9; at Hartselle*

Oct. 16; Buckhorn*

Oct. 23; at Cullman*

Oct. 30; at Sparkman

--

Phil Campbell Bobcats

Aug. 21; Phillips

Aug. 28; at Lamar Co.

Sept. 4; Elkmont*

Sept. 11; at Clements*

Sept. 18; open

Sept. 25; at Haleyville

Oct. 2; Colbert Heights*

Oct. 9; at Lauderdale Co.*

Oct. 16; East Lawrence*

Oct. 23; at Danville*

Oct. 29; at Hackleburg

--

Phillips Bears

Aug. 21; at Phil Campbell

Aug. 28; at Tharptown

Sept. 4; Decatur Heritage*

Sept. 11; Waterloo*

Sept. 18; at R.A. Hubbard*

Sept. 25; Marion Co.

Oct. 2; at Cherokee*

Oct. 9; at Hackleburg*

Oct. 16; Shoals Chr.*

Oct. 23; Vina*

Oct. 30; open

--

R.A. Hubbard Chiefs

Aug. 21; at Sheffield

Aug. 28; Colbert Co.

Sept. 4; at Cherokee*

Sept. 11; at Hackleburg*

Sept. 18; Phillips*

Sept. 25; open

Oct. 2; at Vina*

Oct. 9; Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 16; Waterloo*

Oct. 23; Shoals Chr.*

Oct. 30; at New Hope

--

Red Bay Tigers

Aug. 21; Hamilton, canceled

Aug. 28; at Biggersville (Miss.), canceled

Sept. 4; Lexington*

Sept. 11; open

Sept. 18; at Tharptown*

Sept. 25; at Belmont (Miss.)

Oct. 2; Sheffield*

Oct. 9; at Hatton*

Oct. 16; Mars Hill*

Oct. 23; at Colbert Co.*

Oct. 30; Fayette Co.

--

Rogers Pirates

Aug. 20; Richland (Tenn.)

Aug. 28; open

Sept. 4; at Brooks*

Sept. 11; Wilson*

Sept. 18; Central-Florence*

Sept. 25; at Lauderdale Co.

Oct. 2; Priceville*

Oct. 9; at Deshler*

Oct. 16; West Limestone*

Oct. 23; at West Morgan*

Oct. 29; Lexington

--

Russellville Golden Tigers

Aug. 20; at Decatur

Aug. 28; Deshler, canceled

Sept. 4; Jemison-Huntsville*

Sept. 11; Brewer*

Sept. 18; at Lawrence Co. (Ala.)*

Sept. 25; Hartselle

Oct. 2; at Ardmore*

Oct. 9; open

Oct. 16; East Limestone*

Oct. 22; at Lee-Huntsville*

Oct. 30; Madison Aca.

--

Sheffield Bulldogs

Aug. 21; R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 27; at Brooks

Sept. 4; Mars Hill*

Sept. 11; Colbert Co.*

Sept. 18; at Lexington*

Sept. 25; at Central-Florence

Oct. 2; at Red Bay*

Oct. 9; Tharptown*

Oct. 16; open

Oct. 23; at Hatton*

Oct. 29; East Lawrence

--

Shoals Christian Flame

Aug. 21; at Tharptown

Aug. 28; Alabama-Deaf

Sept. 4; at Vina*

Sept. 11; Cherokee*

Sept. 18; Decatur Heritage*

Sept. 25; Whitesburg Chr.

Oct. 2; Hackleburg*

Oct. 9; at Waterloo*

Oct. 16; at Phillips*

Oct. 23; at R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 30; open

--

Tharptown Wildcats

Aug. 21; Shoals Chr.

Aug. 28; Phillips

Sept. 4; at Colbert Co.*

Sept. 11; Lexington*

Sept. 18; Red Bay*

Sept. 25; at Cherokee

Oct. 2; open

Oct. 9; at Sheffield*

Oct. 16; Hatton*

Oct. 23; at Mars Hill*

Oct. 30; at Vina

--

Vina Red Devils

Aug. 21; open

Aug. 28; at Marion Co.

Sept. 4; Shoals Chr.*

Sept. 11; Decatur Heritage*

Sept. 18; at Waterloo*

Sept. 25; at Lynn

Oct. 2; R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 9; Cherokee*

Oct. 16; at Hackleburg*

Oct. 23; at Phillips*

Oct. 30; Tharptown

--

Waterloo Cougars

Aug. 21; Marion Co.

Aug. 28; at Hubbertville

Sept. 4; Hackleburg*

Sept. 11; at Phillips*

Sept. 18; Vina*

Sept. 25; open

Oct. 2; at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 9; Shoals Chr.*

Oct. 16; at R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 23; at Cherokee*

Oct. 30; Tanner

--

Wayne County Wildcats

Aug. 21; Loretto

Aug. 28; at Summertown

Sept. 4; Middleton*

Sept. 11; at Decatur Co. Riverside

Sept. 18; open

Sept. 25; Mount Pleasant

Oct. 2; at Hollow Rock-Bruceton*

Oct. 9; Huntingdon*

Oct. 16; at McEwen*

Oct. 23; Perry Co.*

Oct. 30; at Collinwood*

--

Wilson Warriors

Aug. 21; Clements

Aug. 28; Lauderdale Co.

Sept. 4; Central-Florence*

Sept. 11; at Rogers*

Sept. 18; at Priceville*

Sept. 25; open

Oct. 2; Deshler*

Oct. 9; at West Limestone*

Oct. 16; West Morgan*

Oct. 23; at Brooks*

Oct. 30; at Colbert Heights

