Subject to change
(*—region game)
--
Brooks Lions
Aug. 20; at Colbert Co.
Aug. 27; Sheffield
Sept. 4; Rogers*
Sept. 11; at Priceville*
Sept. 18; Deshler*
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; West Limestone*
Oct. 9; at West Morgan*
Oct. 16; at Central-Florence*
Oct. 23; Wilson*
Oct. 30; at Lauderdale Co.
--
Central Wildcats
Aug. 21; at Colbert Heights
Aug. 28; Hatton
Sept. 4; at Wilson*
Sept. 11; West Limestone*
Sept. 18; at Rogers*
Sept. 25; Sheffield
Oct. 2; West Morgan*
Oct. 9; at Priceville*
Oct. 16; Brooks*
Oct. 23; at Deshler*
Oct. 30; open
--
Cherokee Indians
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; Sumiton Chr.
Sept. 4; R.A. Hubbard*
Sept. 11; at Shoals Chr.*
Sept. 18; at Hackleburg*
Sept. 25; Tharptown
Oct. 2; Phillips*
Oct. 9; at Vina*
Oct. 16; at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 23; Waterloo*
Oct. 30; at Lynn
--
Colbert Co. Indians
Aug. 20; Brooks
Aug. 28; at R.A. Hubbard
Sept. 4; Tharptown*
Sept. 11; at Sheffield*
Sept. 18; Hatton*
Sept. 25; Colbert Heights
Oct. 2; at Mars Hill*
Oct. 9; open
Oct. 16; at Lexington*
Oct. 23; Red Bay*
Oct. 29; at Deshler
--
Colbert Heights Wildcats
Aug. 21; Central-Florence
Aug. 28; at Decatur Heritage
Sept. 4; Danville*
Sept. 11; at Elkmont*
Sept. 18; Clements*
Sept. 25; at Colbert Co.
Oct. 2; at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 9; open
Oct. 16; Lauderdale Co.*
Oct. 23; at East Lawrence*
Oct. 30; Wilson
--
Collinwood Trojans
Aug. 21; at Middleton*
Aug. 28; at Richland
Sept. 4; Summertown
Sept. 11; at Loretto
Sept. 18; at Perry Co.*
Sept. 25; at Zion Chr.
Oct. 2; at Huntingdon*
Oct. 9; McEwen*
Oct. 16; open
Oct. 23; Hollow Rock-Bruceton*
Oct. 30; Wayne Co.*
--
Deshler Tigers
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; at Russellville, canceled
Sept. 4; at West Limestone*
Sept. 11; West Morgan*
Sept. 18; at Brooks*
Sept. 25; Muscle Shoals
Oct. 2; at Wilson*
Oct. 9; Rogers*
Oct. 16; at Priceville*
Oct. 23; Central-Florence*
Oct. 29; Colbert Co.
--
Florence Falcons
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; at Muscle Shoals, canceled
Sept. 4; at Austin*
Sept. 11; Albertville*
Sept. 18; at Bob Jones*
Sept. 25; at Brentwood Aca. (Tenn.)
Oct. 2; James Clemens*
Oct. 9; at Sparkman*
Oct. 16; Huntsville*
Oct. 23; Grissom*
Oct. 30; Gardendale
--
Hackleburg Panthers
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; at Brilliant
Sept. 4; at Waterloo*
Sept. 11; R.A. Hubbard*
Sept. 18; Cherokee*
Sept. 25; Hubbertville
Oct. 2; at Shoals Chr.*
Oct. 9; Phillips*
Oct. 16; Vina*
Oct. 22; at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 29; Phil Campbell
--
Haleyville Lions
Aug. 21; Addison
Aug. 28; at St. John Paul II
Sept. 4; at Northside*
Sept. 11; at Good Hope
Sept. 18; Gordo*
Sept. 25; Phil Campbell
Oct. 2; at Hamilton*
Oct. 9; Fayette Co.*
Oct. 16; at Curry*
Oct. 22; Oak Grove*
Oct. 30; open
--
Hamilton Aggies
Aug. 21; at Red Bay, canceled
Aug. 28; at Sulligent
Sept. 4; at Curry*
Sept. 11; Oak Grove*
Sept. 18; at Northside*
Sept. 25; Walter Wellborn
Oct. 2; Haleyville*
Oct. 9; at Gordo*
Oct. 16; Addison
Oct. 23; Fayette Co.*
Oct. 30; open
--
Hatton Hornets
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; at Central-Florence
Sept. 4; at Winston Co.
Sept. 11; Mars Hill*
Sept. 18; at Colbert Co.*
Sept. 25; East Lawrence
Oct. 2; at Lexington*
Oct. 9; Red Bay*
Oct. 16; at Tharptown*
Oct. 23; Sheffield*
Oct. 30; at Clements
--
Lauderdale County Tigers
Aug. 20; at Lexington
Aug. 28; at Wilson
Sept. 4; at East Lawrence*
Sept. 11; Danville*
Sept. 18; at Elkmont*
Sept. 25; Rogers
Oct. 2; Clements*
Oct. 9; Phil Campbell*
Oct. 16; at Colbert Heights*
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 30; Brooks
--
Lawrence County (Tenn.) Wildcats
Aug. 21; at Hickman Co.
Aug. 28; Loretto
Sept. 4; Maplewood*
Sept. 11; at Warren Co.
Sept. 18; Nolensville*
Sept. 25; Forrest
Oct. 2; at Marshall Co.*
Oct. 9; open
Oct. 16; Tullahoma*
Oct. 23; at Summertown
Oct. 30; at Spring Hill*
--
Lexington Golden Bears
Aug. 20; Lauderdale Co.
Aug. 28; at Tanner
Sept. 4; at Red Bay*
Sept. 11; at Tharptown*
Sept. 18; Sheffield*
Sept. 25; Elkmont
Oct. 2; Hatton*
Oct. 9; at Mars Hill*
Oct. 16; Colbert Co.*
Oct. 23; open
Oct. 29; at Rogers
--
Loretto Mustangs
Aug. 21; at Wayne Co.
Aug. 28; at Lawrence Co. (Tenn.)
Sept. 4; open
Sept. 11; Collinwood
Sept. 18; Forrest*
Sept. 25; Summertown*
Oct. 2; at Community*
Oct. 9; at Mount Pleasant
Oct. 16; Lewis Co.*
Oct. 23; at Hickman Co.
Oct. 30; Eagleville*
--
Mars Hill Panthers
Aug. 21; at Jasper
Aug. 28; at East Limestone
Sept. 4; at Sheffield*
Sept. 11; at Hatton*
Sept. 18; open
Sept. 25; Cullman
Oct. 2; Colbert Co.*
Oct. 9; Lexington*
Oct. 16; at Red Bay*
Oct. 23; Tharptown*
Oct. 30; at American Chr.
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; Florence, canceled
Sept. 4; Decatur*
Sept. 11; Columbia*
Sept. 18; Athens*
Sept. 25; at Deshler
Oct. 2; at Hazel Green*
Oct. 9; at Hartselle*
Oct. 16; Buckhorn*
Oct. 23; at Cullman*
Oct. 30; at Sparkman
--
Phil Campbell Bobcats
Aug. 21; Phillips
Aug. 28; at Lamar Co.
Sept. 4; Elkmont*
Sept. 11; at Clements*
Sept. 18; open
Sept. 25; at Haleyville
Oct. 2; Colbert Heights*
Oct. 9; at Lauderdale Co.*
Oct. 16; East Lawrence*
Oct. 23; at Danville*
Oct. 29; at Hackleburg
--
Phillips Bears
Aug. 21; at Phil Campbell
Aug. 28; at Tharptown
Sept. 4; Decatur Heritage*
Sept. 11; Waterloo*
Sept. 18; at R.A. Hubbard*
Sept. 25; Marion Co.
Oct. 2; at Cherokee*
Oct. 9; at Hackleburg*
Oct. 16; Shoals Chr.*
Oct. 23; Vina*
Oct. 30; open
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Aug. 21; at Sheffield
Aug. 28; Colbert Co.
Sept. 4; at Cherokee*
Sept. 11; at Hackleburg*
Sept. 18; Phillips*
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; at Vina*
Oct. 9; Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 16; Waterloo*
Oct. 23; Shoals Chr.*
Oct. 30; at New Hope
--
Red Bay Tigers
Aug. 21; Hamilton, canceled
Aug. 28; at Biggersville (Miss.), canceled
Sept. 4; Lexington*
Sept. 11; open
Sept. 18; at Tharptown*
Sept. 25; at Belmont (Miss.)
Oct. 2; Sheffield*
Oct. 9; at Hatton*
Oct. 16; Mars Hill*
Oct. 23; at Colbert Co.*
Oct. 30; Fayette Co.
--
Rogers Pirates
Aug. 20; Richland (Tenn.)
Aug. 28; open
Sept. 4; at Brooks*
Sept. 11; Wilson*
Sept. 18; Central-Florence*
Sept. 25; at Lauderdale Co.
Oct. 2; Priceville*
Oct. 9; at Deshler*
Oct. 16; West Limestone*
Oct. 23; at West Morgan*
Oct. 29; Lexington
--
Russellville Golden Tigers
Aug. 20; at Decatur
Aug. 28; Deshler, canceled
Sept. 4; Jemison-Huntsville*
Sept. 11; Brewer*
Sept. 18; at Lawrence Co. (Ala.)*
Sept. 25; Hartselle
Oct. 2; at Ardmore*
Oct. 9; open
Oct. 16; East Limestone*
Oct. 22; at Lee-Huntsville*
Oct. 30; Madison Aca.
--
Sheffield Bulldogs
Aug. 21; R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 27; at Brooks
Sept. 4; Mars Hill*
Sept. 11; Colbert Co.*
Sept. 18; at Lexington*
Sept. 25; at Central-Florence
Oct. 2; at Red Bay*
Oct. 9; Tharptown*
Oct. 16; open
Oct. 23; at Hatton*
Oct. 29; East Lawrence
--
Shoals Christian Flame
Aug. 21; at Tharptown
Aug. 28; Alabama-Deaf
Sept. 4; at Vina*
Sept. 11; Cherokee*
Sept. 18; Decatur Heritage*
Sept. 25; Whitesburg Chr.
Oct. 2; Hackleburg*
Oct. 9; at Waterloo*
Oct. 16; at Phillips*
Oct. 23; at R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 30; open
--
Tharptown Wildcats
Aug. 21; Shoals Chr.
Aug. 28; Phillips
Sept. 4; at Colbert Co.*
Sept. 11; Lexington*
Sept. 18; Red Bay*
Sept. 25; at Cherokee
Oct. 2; open
Oct. 9; at Sheffield*
Oct. 16; Hatton*
Oct. 23; at Mars Hill*
Oct. 30; at Vina
--
Vina Red Devils
Aug. 21; open
Aug. 28; at Marion Co.
Sept. 4; Shoals Chr.*
Sept. 11; Decatur Heritage*
Sept. 18; at Waterloo*
Sept. 25; at Lynn
Oct. 2; R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 9; Cherokee*
Oct. 16; at Hackleburg*
Oct. 23; at Phillips*
Oct. 30; Tharptown
--
Waterloo Cougars
Aug. 21; Marion Co.
Aug. 28; at Hubbertville
Sept. 4; Hackleburg*
Sept. 11; at Phillips*
Sept. 18; Vina*
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 9; Shoals Chr.*
Oct. 16; at R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 23; at Cherokee*
Oct. 30; Tanner
--
Wayne County Wildcats
Aug. 21; Loretto
Aug. 28; at Summertown
Sept. 4; Middleton*
Sept. 11; at Decatur Co. Riverside
Sept. 18; open
Sept. 25; Mount Pleasant
Oct. 2; at Hollow Rock-Bruceton*
Oct. 9; Huntingdon*
Oct. 16; at McEwen*
Oct. 23; Perry Co.*
Oct. 30; at Collinwood*
--
Wilson Warriors
Aug. 21; Clements
Aug. 28; Lauderdale Co.
Sept. 4; Central-Florence*
Sept. 11; at Rogers*
Sept. 18; at Priceville*
Sept. 25; open
Oct. 2; Deshler*
Oct. 9; at West Limestone*
Oct. 16; West Morgan*
Oct. 23; at Brooks*
Oct. 30; at Colbert Heights
