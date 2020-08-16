Stories from the 56-page preseason section that appeared in Sunday’s TimesDaily:
COVER STORY | After five months, high school sports are back
BROOKS | Routinely solid, Brooks wants more
COLBERT COUNTY | Colbert County expects to compete against everyone
COLBERT HEIGHTS | Colbert Heights looks to benefit from runners’ rivalry
DESHLER | As always, much is expected of Deshler
HALEYVILLE | Haleyville might be better than you realize
LAUDERDALE COUNTY | Lauderdale County tries to clear hurdle in 2020
LAWRENCE COUNTY (Tenn.) | Lawrence County plays to break losing skid in region games
LEXINGTON | Lexington tries to find turnaround spark
LORETTO | Can Loretto clear its playoff hurdle?
MUSCLE SHOALS | (Rebuilding?) Muscle Shoals looks for new stars
PHIL CAMPBELL | Phil Campbell senses winning season is now
R.A. HUBBARD | R.A. Hubbard aims to restore tradition
RUSSELLVILLE | Russellville has experience, hungers for playoff success
SHEFFIELD | Sheffield wants to contend in region race
SHOALS CHRISTIAN | Shoals Christian hoping to build foundation for future success
VINA | Vina hunts more wins in 2020
WAYNE COUNTY | Wayne County wants to succeed with tough, physical football
2020 SCHEDULES | Subject to change
RANKINGS | Preseason Alabama polls
