Stories from the 56-page preseason section that appeared in Sunday’s TimesDaily:

COVER STORY | After five months, high school sports are back

BROOKS | Routinely solid, Brooks wants more

CENTRAL | Central hopes to lean on team effort to return to playoffs

CHEROKEE | Cherokee, new coach trying to put last season behind

COLBERT COUNTY | Colbert County expects to compete against everyone

COLBERT HEIGHTS | Colbert Heights looks to benefit from runners’ rivalry

COLLINWOOD | Playoff wins, not playoff berth, are now the goal for Collinwood

DESHLER | As always, much is expected of Deshler

FLORENCE | Florence hopes defense makes team one step better

HACKLEBURG | After two losing years, Hackleburg seeks return to winning tradition

HALEYVILLE | Haleyville might be better than you realize

HAMILTON | With new coach, Hamilton looks to build on 2019 success

HATTON | Hatton looks to continue last year’s late surge

LAUDERDALE COUNTY | Lauderdale County tries to clear hurdle in 2020

LAWRENCE COUNTY (Tenn.) | Lawrence County plays to break losing skid in region games

LEXINGTON | Lexington tries to find turnaround spark

LORETTO | Can Loretto clear its playoff hurdle?

MARS HILL | After last year’s stumble, Mars Hill wants return to glory

MUSCLE SHOALS | (Rebuilding?) Muscle Shoals looks for new stars

PHIL CAMPBELL | Phil Campbell senses winning season is now

PHILLIPS | Enthusiastic Phillips seeks bounceback season

R.A. HUBBARD | R.A. Hubbard aims to restore tradition

RED BAY | Red Bay hopes experience leads Tigers to new heights

ROGERS | Rogers hopes success will shush teasing classmates

RUSSELLVILLE | Russellville has experience, hungers for playoff success

SHEFFIELD | Sheffield wants to contend in region race

SHOALS CHRISTIAN | Shoals Christian hoping to build foundation for future success

THARPTOWN | Tharptown works toward being more competitive in region

VINA | Vina hunts more wins in 2020

WATERLOO | Waterloo leaning on line of scrimmage under new head coach

WAYNE COUNTY | Wayne County wants to succeed with tough, physical football

WILSON | Wilson hopes to pass the numbers test, return to playoffs

2020 SCHEDULES | Subject to change

RANKINGS | Preseason Alabama polls

