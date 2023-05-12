alert centerpiece featured 2023 AHSAA baseball championships By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer May 12, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A Russellville fan reaches out to get a better view against Holtville during the 5A state championship last year in Jacksonville. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each is a best-of-3 series with Game 1 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park and Games 2 and 3 at Jacksonville State U.CLASS 7ACentral-Phenix City (33-9) vs. Vestavia Hills (32-10)Game 1: 7 p.m. WednesdayGame 2: 4 p.m. Thursday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 6AOxford (37-6) vs. Spanish Fort (29-16)Game 1: 4 p.m. TuesdayGame 2: 10 a.m. Wednesday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 5ASardis (30-6) vs. Holtville/DemopolisGame 1: 7 p.m. ThursdayGame 2: 10 a.m. Friday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 4AEtowah (27-11) vs. UMS-Wright (27-12)Game 1: 7 p.m. TuesdayGame 2: 4 p.m. Wednesday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 3AHouston Aca. (25-7) vs. Gordo (32-5)Game 1: 4 p.m. WednesdayGame 2: 10 a.m. Thursday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 2AAriton (25-12) vs. Vincent (30-5)Game 1: 7 p.m. MondayGame 2: 4 p.m. Tuesday (Game 3 follows, if necessary)CLASS 1AAppalachian (27-4) vs. Brantley (19-7)Game 1: 4 p.m. MondayGame 2: 10 a.m. Tuesday (Game 3 follows, if necessary) Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tennis Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News updates Florence writing students finding their voice Sheffield electric bills increasing $2 per month; water next 2023 Spring Fling at NWSCC Florence Middle tech students earn state title Former Florence animal hospital demolition Killen man facing murder charge in Winston County 2 Huntsville officers shot, suspect in custody Sign up for our Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. TimesDaily Newsletter Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Obituaries and News Receive a daily newsletter containing a list of the day's funerals and obituaries. Restaurant Ratings Receive a weekly newsletter every Thursday about restaurant reviews and health ratings in the TimesDaily area. The Comics Sign up to receive links to the Saturday and Monday comics and puzzles pages. Today's High School Sports Help Select Player of the Week and get results Thursday & Saturday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHatton Elementary School's principal resignsFlorence student receiving college degree before H.S. diplomaBrad Ernest MalletteAltercation between baseball coach, parks director being investigatedRobert Brandon MitchellRec board takes no action on altercationStill dancing: Phil Campbell coaches display best moves after series winBrad Ernest Mallette2023 AHSAA state softball tournamentVideo shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield man Images Videos CommentedMotorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll What do you normally give Mom on Mother’s Day? You voted: Flowers: Candy: Card: Take her out to eat: Other gift: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.