2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, quarterfinals By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer Apr 29, 2023 Each will be a best-of-3 series. Schedule TBA.CLASS 7ASmiths Station (23-14-1) at Baker (24-14)Central-Phenix City (29-8) at Enterprise (22-12)Spain Park (28-7) at Vestavia Hills (28-9)Thompson (34-5) at Bob Jones (35-10)CLASS 6AStanhope Elmore (27-5) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-15)Saraland (26-7) at Spanish Fort (25-14)Gardendale (24-11) at Cullman (21-19)Oxford (33-6) at Hartselle (30-8)CLASS 5AHeadland (25-7) at Holtville (22-12)Demopolis (16-10) at St. Paul's (24-8)Arab (31-7) at Boaz (21-12)Russellville (22-13) at Sardis (26-6)CLASS 4AUMS-Wright (23-11) at Trinity (22-11)American Chr. (22-15) at Bayside Aca. (22-9)St. John Paul II (22-9) at Priceville (28-5)Etowah (22-11) at West Limestone (25-11)CLASS 3ASt. James (19-12) at Providence Chr. (21-8)Prattville Chr. (25-6) at Houston Aca. (21-6)Phil Campbell (27-6) at Lauderdale Co. (18-16)Gordo (28-4) at Piedmont (24-7)CLASS 2ASt. Luke's (16-15) at G.W. Long (26-8)Pike Liberal Arts (22-11) at Ariton (25-10-1)Vincent (26-4) at Whitesburg Chr. CLASS 2ASt. Luke's (16-15) at G.W. Long (26-8)Pike Liberal Arts (22-11) at Ariton (25-10-1)Vincent (26-4) at Whitesburg Chr. (17-9)Donoho (23-3) at Lindsay Lane (26-9)CLASS 1ABrantley (15-7) at Sweet Water (17-14)Billingsley (18-3) at Leroy (18-17)Sumiton Chr. (18-8) at Appalachian (23-3)Coosa Chr. (24-11) at Hackleburg (23-9) 