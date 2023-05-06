alert centerpiece spotlight 2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, semifinals By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer May 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Phil Campbell’s Robby Robinson (16) reaches second on a double against Lauderdale County during their game Friday at Lauderdale County High. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Each will be a best-of-3 series that begins with a doubleheader and ends, if necessary, with a single game the following day. Full schedule TBA.CLASS 7ASmiths Station (25-14-1) at Central-Phenix City (31-9)Vestavia Hills (30-9) at Thompson (36-6)CLASS 6ASpanish Fort (27-15) at Stanhope Elmore (29-5)Cullman (23-20) at Oxford (35-6)CLASS 5AHoltville (24-13) at St. Paul's/DemopolisBoaz (23-13) at Sardis (28-6)CLASS 4AUMS-Wright (25-11) at Bayside Aca. (24-9)Etowah (25-11) at St. John Paul II (24-10)CLASS 3AHouston Aca. (23-7) at St. James (21-13)Phil Campbell (29-7) at Gordo (30-5)CLASS 2AAriton (24-12) at G.W. Long (28-8)Lindsay Lane (28-9) at Vincent (28-4)CLASS 1ABillingsley (20-4) at Brantley (17-7)Hackleburg (25-9) at Appalachian (25-4), 4 p.m. Tuesday (1 p.m. Wednesday) Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News updates Sheffield electric bills increasing $2 per month; water next 2023 Spring Fling at NWSCC Florence Middle tech students earn state title Former Florence animal hospital demolition Killen man facing murder charge in Winston County 2 Huntsville officers shot, suspect in custody Alabama Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sign up for our Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. TimesDaily Newsletter Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Obituaries and News Receive a daily newsletter containing a list of the day's funerals and obituaries. Restaurant Ratings Receive a weekly newsletter every Thursday about restaurant reviews and health ratings in the TimesDaily area. The Comics Sign up to receive links to the Saturday and Monday comics and puzzles pages. Today's High School Sports Help Select Player of the Week and get results Thursday & Saturday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVideo shows officer telling K9 to bite a Sheffield manHatton Elementary School's principal resignsJeffrey Bart BurfieldKindness speaks volumes at Brooks HighGilbert Court-UNA lease forces out residentsTina Blaxton SmallwoodSherri Christine Melton PonderWoman receives 20 years in Florence murderNathan MartinStill dancing: Phil Campbell coaches display best moves after series win Images Videos CommentedMotorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will you attend any of the First Fridays in downtown Florence this year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.