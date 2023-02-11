Games will be Tuesday.
CLASS 7A
Class 7A does not have a subregional round.
CLASS 6A
South Regional
Spanish Fort (13-9) at Blount (20-6)
Theodore (11-9) at McGill-Toolen (26-6)
Pike Road (13-10) at Sidney Lanier (18-7)
Carver-Montgomery (13-16) at Park Crossing (9-12)
Central Regional
Pelham (21-9) at Benjamin Russell (18-6)
Chilton Co. (19-12) at Helena (17-11)
McAdory (18-12) at Paul Bryant (18-12)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-8) at Hueytown (9-19)
Northeast Regional
Gardendale (16-7) at Parker (6-16)
Jackson-Olin (10-13) at Huffman (20-10)
Gadsden City (9-20) at Area 10 champion
Area 10 runner-up at Oxford (14-14)
Northwest Regional
Hartselle (13-12) at Pinson Valley (27-0)
Clay-Chalkville (15-12) at Cullman (25-5)
Lee-Huntsville (6-11) at Muscle Shoals (20-5)
Columbia (13-15) at Buckhorn (22-7)
CLASS 5A
South Regional
Area 2 runner-up at Williamson (14-9)
B.C. Rain (6-19) at Area 2 champion
Carroll-Ozark (23-7) at Eufaula (13-10)
Headland (20-12) at Charles Henderson (21-5)
Central Regional
Elmore Co. (6-15) at Demopolis (16-6)
Brewbaker Tech (11-11) at Marbury (8-13)
Sylacauga (18-13) at Valley (28-0)
Tallassee (11-9) at Central-Clay Co. (18-5)
Northeast Regional
Alexandria (16-13) at Moody (17-10)
Springville (16-8) at Southside-Gadsden (10-17)
Guntersville (23-7) at Douglas (18-8)
Boaz (18-11) at Scottsboro (21-8)
Northwest Regional
Jasper (24-8) at Fairfield (23-9)
John Carroll (21-6) at Ramsay (23-6)
East Limestone (14-9) at Russellville (17-10)
Lawrence Co. (9-20) at Madison Aca. (14-12)
CLASS 4A
South Regional
Escambia Co. (17-8) at UMS-Wright (20-11)
Orange Beach (11-18) at Jackson (24-4)
BTW-Tuskegee (13-11) at Geneva (17-8)
Andalusia (10-10) at Catholic-Montgomery (15-6)
Central Regional
Holt (17-12) at Wilcox Central (23-8)
Prattville Chr. (15-17) at Bibb Co. (16-11)
Dora (14-11) at Hale Co. (10-8)
American Chr. (13-11) at Corner (24-7)
Northeast Regional
Area 10 runner-up at Anniston (16-10)
Handley (18-8) at Area 10 champion
New Hope (19-6) at Etowah (18-6)
Hanceville (24-7) at DAR (19-8)
Northwest Regional
Priceville (14-15) at Haleyville (17-14)
Cordova (20-9) at West Morgan (22-6)
Brooks (13-16) at Westminster-Huntsville (25-3)
West Limestone (14-15) at Deshler (25-5)
CLASS 3A
South Regional
Straughn (6-11) at Cottage Hill (23-3)
Mobile Chr. (14-11) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5)
Pike Co. (7-13) at Houston Aca. (28-2)
Providence Chr. (15-11) at Opp (17-8)
Central Regional
Southside-Selma (11-12) at Thomasville (16-11)
Monroe Co. (11-12) at Sumter Central (20-4)
Randolph Co. (10-6) at St. James (16-5)
Trinity (18-9) at Dadeville
Northeast Regional
Hokes Bluff (17-6) at Piedmont (23-5)
Saks (10-12) at Glencoe (16-13)
Geraldine (19-12) at Susan Moore (17-11)
J.B. Pennington (9-11) at Plainview (26-6)
Northwest Regional
Carbon Hill (23-8) at Midfield (21-5)
Childersburg (16-5) at Winfield (15-11)
Elkmont (9-16) at Colbert Co. (13-11)
Phil Campbell (18-11) at Lauderdale Co. (19-10)
CLASS 2A
South Regional
Area 4 runner-up at St. Luke's (10-10)
Chickasaw (7-13) at Area 4 champion
G.W. Long (10-16) at Geneva Co. (18-12)
Cottonwood (10-17) at Ariton (19-8)
Central Regional
B.B. Comer (14-8) at Aliceville (20-1)
Tuscaloosa Aca. (17-9) at Central-Coosa (12-5)
Southeastern-Blount (12-12) at Cornerstone-Birmingham (19-9)
Altamont (12-12) at Locust Fork (17-9)
Northeast Regional
Ranburne (4-18) at Lanett (8-8)
LaFayette (17-8) at Pleasant Valley (8-13)
North Sand Mountain (25-5) at Sand Rock (19-10)
Fyffe (17-13) at Pisgah
Northwest Regional
Hatton (19-8) at Red Bay (22-7)
Sulligent (21-8) at Mars Hill (21-9)
Tanner (18-7) at Holly Pond (24-5)
Decatur Heritage (15-11) at Whitesburg Chr. (22-7)
CLASS 1A
South Regional
Area 4 runner-up at McIntosh (16-6)
Leroy (11-7) at Area 4 champion
Pleasant Home (11-16) at Area 2 champion
Area 2 runner-up at Red Level (17-5)
Central Regional
Notasulga (16-10) at Autaugaville (18-6)
Calhoun (12-16) at Loachapoka (15-12)
Pickens Co. (6-13) at R.C. Hatch (16-7)
Keith (11-12) at Holy Spirit (8-14)
Northeast Regional
Ragland (11-9) at Faith-Anniston (19-12)
Winterboro (12-10) at Appalachian (17-10)
Area 15 runner-up at Spring Garden (19-8)
Cedar Bluff (15-13) at Area 15 champion
Northwest Regional
Addison (16-13) at Marion Co. (18-6)
Lynn (12-15) at Meek (23-7)
Shoals Chr. (20-9) at Hackleburg (11-11)
Vina (11-19) at Covenant Chr. (26-3)
