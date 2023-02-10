Games will be Monday or Tuesday.
CLASS 7A
Class 7A does not have a subregional round.
CLASS 6A
South Regional
Spanish Fort (10-12) at Theodore
Blount (18-8) at McGill-Toolen (26-5)
Pike Road (12-14) at Carver-Montgomery (25-2)
Stanhope Elmore (13-14) at Park Crossing (12-9)
Central Regional
Briarwood (21-8) at Chilton Co. (23-8)
Calera (7-23) at Pelham (16-14)
McAdory (16-11) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (23-5)
Northridge (21-9) at Hueytown (13-12)
Northeast Regional
Center Point (7-18) at Parker (22-4)
Minor (14-9) at Huffman (25-4)
Gadsden City (18-11) at Shades Valley (22-5)
Pell City (20-10) at Oxford (19-10)
Northwest Regional
Cullman (13-13) at Clay-Chalkville (21-7)
Mortimer Jordan (21-7) at Hartselle (23-8)
Lee-Huntsville (9-16) at Muscle Shoals (12-12)
Athens (13-11) at Hazel Green (31-1)
CLASS 5A
South Regional
St. Paul's (13-14) at Gulf Shores (15-10)
Williamson (16-7) at LeFlore (11-10)
Carroll-Ozark (20-7) at Eufaula (23-1)
Headland (19-7) at Charles Henderson (12-10)
Central Regional
Holtville (27-5) at Brewbaker Tech (18-9)
Selma at Marbury (20-3)
Central-Clay Co. (14-11) at Beauregard (12-9)
Valley (5-14) at Sylacauga (9-14)
Northeast Regional
Alexandria (9-17) at Springville (16-11)
Moody (17-8) at Southside-Gadsden (21-7)
Arab (18-12) at Sardis (23-4)
Douglas (19-9) at Guntersville (28-4)
Northwest Regional
Ramsay (19-9) at Pleasant Grove (19-10)
Wenonah (19-8) at Jasper (30-2)
East Limestone (19-9) at West Point (18-11)
Lawrence Co. (16-7) at Madison Aca. (21-9)
CLASS 4A
South Regional
T.R. Miller (15-3) at UMS-Wright (27-5)
Orange Beach (16-16) at Jackson (27-4)
LAMP (17-14) at Geneva (27-3)
Andalusia at Catholic-Montgomery (24-7)
Central Regional
Montevallo (15-15) at Prattville Chr. (29-3)
Wilcox Central (19-5) at Bibb Co. (21-6)
Fultondale (5-11) at Hale Co. (22-7)
Northside (9-11) at Dora (22-8)
Northeast Regional
Jacksonville (8-13) at Handley (15-6)
Talladega (19-7) at Cherokee Co. (22-7)
Madison Co. (7-15) at Oneonta (19-8)
Etowah (11-18) at New Hope (21-5)
Northwest Regional
Priceville (19-9) at Hamilton (27-5)
Cordova (4-13) at Good Hope (28-2)
Rogers (17-14) at St. John Paul II (24-7)
West Limestone (17-13) at Deshler (28-4)
CLASS 3A
South Regional
Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-6) at Mobile Chr. (9-15)
Cottage Hill (10-8) at Straughn (12-4)
New Brockton (8-12) at Houston Aca. (12-8)
Ashford (21-7) at Pike Co. (20-8)
Central Regional
Sumter Central (5-11) at Thomasville (20-8)
Monroe Co. (7-15) at Southside-Selma (16-3)
Randolph Co. (2-12) at Trinity (25-2)
St. James (21-9) at Beulah (11-10)
Northeast Regional
Glencoe (17-10) at Piedmont (10-10)
Saks (3-13) at Ohatchee (25-4)
Sylvania (21-9) at Susan Moore (26-3)
Vinemont (17-13) at Plainview (29-3)
Northwest Regional
Gordo (10-10) at Midfield (14-10)
Childersburg (16-8) at Carbon Hill (24-6)
Clements (24-6) at Phil Campbell (18-12)
Danville (11-12) at Lauderdale Co. (21-9)
CLASS 2A
South Regional
Highland Home (10-5) at Washington Co. (20-4)
J.U. Blacksher (23-4) at Luverne (30-0)
G.W. Long (20-8) at Geneva Co. (24-6)
Cottonwood (13-11) at Abbeville (20-6)
Central Regional
Isabella (15-10) at Francis Marion (24-1)
Tuscaloosa Aca. (12-9) at B.B. Comer (12-6)
Locust Fork (14-11) at Westminster-Oak Mountain (18-3)
Cornerstone-Birmingham (20-9) at Cold Springs (27-2)
Northeast Regional
Ranburne (21-7) at Lanett (18-2)
Horseshoe Bend (12-10) at Pleasant Valley (18-5)
Pisgah (16-9) at Sand Rock (16-11)
Collinsville (15-7) at Ider (20-10)
Northwest Regional
Lexington (17-11) at Sulligent (26-2)
Lamar Co. (13-9) at Mars Hill (21-5)
Tanner (5-16) at Decatur Heritage (26-5)
Holly Pond (12-14) at Lindsay Lane (12-14)
CLASS 1A
South Regional
Choctaw Co. (13-7) at Leroy (13-7)
McIntosh (3-9) at Marengo (13-8)
Georgiana (8-9) at Elba (22-6)
Florala (6-8) at Red Level (13-6)
Central Regional
Billingsley (6-15) at Autaugaville (13-11)
Calhoun (9-14) at Loachapoka (21-11)
Holy Spirit (5-16) at A.L. Johnson (22-5)
University Charter (15-4) at South Lamar (14-8)
Northeast Regional
Appalachian (14-8) at Winterboro (18-5)
Wadley (13-10) at Jefferson Chr. (11-3)
Woodville (15-11) at Spring Garden (31-1)
Cedar Bluff (12-15) at Skyline (26-4)
Northwest Regional
Sumiton Chr. (8-8) at Marion Co. (17-14)
Hubbertville (10-9) at Addison (20-9)
Shoals Chr. (16-7) at Belgreen (23-8)
Hackleburg (14-10) at Covenant Chr. (15-6)
