Schedules for the AHSAA area softball tournaments involving Shoals teams. Each area tournament will use a double-elimination format with the champion and runner-up qualifying for a regional.
CLASS 7A, AREA 8 (at Austin)
Tuesday, May 2
Austin vs. Florence, noon
James Clemens vs. Bob Jones, 2 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Elimination game, noon
Losers' bracket final, 2 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 6A, AREA 15 (at Hartselle)
Tuesday, May 2
Muscle Shoals vs. Decatur, 1 p.m.
Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals/Decatur winner, 3 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
If necessary, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A, AREA 16 (at Ardmore)
Monday, May 1
Russellville vs. Lawrence Co., 5 p.m.
Ardmore vs. Russellville/Lawrence Co. winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Losers' bracket final, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 4A, AREA 11 (at Curry)
Tuesday, May 2
Haleyville vs. Hamilton, 11 a.m.
Curry vs. Haleyville/Hamilton winner, 1 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 4A, AREA 16 (at Brooks)
Monday, May 1
Deshler vs. Central, 2 p.m.
Wilson vs. Rogers, 4 p.m.
Brooks vs. Deshler/Central winner, 6 p.m.
Elimination game, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Winners' bracket final, 2 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 3A, AREA 16 (at Mars Hill)
Tuesday, May 2
Mars Hill vs. Colbert Co., noon
Lauderdale Co. vs. Clements, 2 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 6 p.m.
Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Losers bracket final, 1 p.m.
Championship, 3 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 2A, AREA 13 (at Red Bay)
Monday, May 1
Tharptown vs. Winston Co., 4 p.m.
Red Bay vs. Tharptown/Winston Co. winner, 6:30 p.m.
Elimination game, TBA
Thursday, May 4
Losers' bracket final, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 2A, AREA 16 (at Hatton)
Monday, May 1
Lexington vs. Sheffield, 1 p.m.
Hatton vs. Lexington/Sheffield winner, 3 p.m.
Elimination game, 5 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 1A, AREA 13 (at Belgreen)
Monday, May 1
Belgreen vs. Phillips, 2 p.m.
Hackleburg vs. Vina 4 p.m.
Elimination game, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Winners' bracket final, 1 p.m.
Losers' bracket final, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m. (if necessary follows)
CLASS 1A, AREA 16 (at Waterloo)
Monday, May 1
Waterloo vs. Shoals Chr., 1 p.m.
Covenant Chr. vs. Cherokee, 3 p.m.
Elimination game, 5 p.m.
Winners' bracket final, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Losers' bracket final, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m. (if necessary follows)
