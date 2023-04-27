Schedule for first round of the Class 1A-3A, 4A, 5A and 7A playoffs and the second round of the 6A playoffs:
(Tuesday unless noted)
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Bob Jones (10-4-2) at Huntsville (9-8-4), 5 p.m.
Sparkman (17-4) at James Clemens (11-5-4), 6 p.m. Monday
Spain Park (11-3-2) at Vestavia Hills (17-2), 6 p.m.
Hoover (15-5) at Oak Mountain (19-3), 7 p.m. Monday
Opelika (9-8) at Dothan (15-5), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Prattville (11-7-2) at Auburn (11-4), 5 p.m.
Fairhope (10-4) at St. Paul’s (17-2-3), 6 p.m. Monday
Baker (5-5) at McGill-Toolen (13-5), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 6A GIRLS (second round)
To be determined by first-round results.
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Russellville (9-6) at Guntersville (14-5), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Arab (9-6) at East Limestone (18-2), 6 p.m.
Southside-Gadsden (11-12-1) at John Carroll (12-8-3), 5:30 p.m.
Moody (4-8) at Springville (15-2), 6 p.m.
Marbury (18-2) at Elmore Co. (10-3), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Beauregard (8-10) at Sylacauga (17-3-1), 5:30 p.m. Monday
Eufaula (2-8) at Gulf Shores (16-9), 6 p.m.
Faith-Mobile (15-4-1) at Carroll-Ozark (10-8-1), 5:30 p.m. Monday
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Westminster-Huntsville (11-4-1) at Mars Hill (8-4-1), 6 p.m. Monday
West Morgan (14-9) at St. John Paul II (15-3), 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Co. (7-5-2) at Jacksonville (10-3-1), 5:40 p.m.
Altamont (9-4-1) at Collinsville (14-5-3), 5 p.m. Monday
Fultondale (10-7) at American Chr. (10-4), 6 p.m. Monday
Montevallo (10-7) at Oneonta (6-12), 5:30 p.m.
Trinity (12-4-3) at Orange Beach (17-3), 6 p.m. Monday
St. Michael (15-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (13-5), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A-3A GIRLS
Madison Aca. (10-7) at Susan Moore (19-1-1), 5:30 p.m.
Danville (13-5) at Clements (14-3), 5 p.m.
Donoho (13-3-1) at Westminster-Oak Mountain (13-4), 5 p.m. Monday
White Plains (4-8) at Westbrook Chr. (14-4-1), 5:30 p.m.
Prattville Chr. (9-4-1) at St. James (12-1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Alabama Chr. (5-8-1) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (17-4), 5 p.m. Monday
Providence Chr. (10-6-3) at Cottage Hill (12-4-2), 5:30 p.m.
St. Luke’s (8-7-5) at Houston Aca. (18-1-4), 5 p.m.
CLASS 7A BOYS
James Clemens (8-12-3) at Huntsville (11-8-4), 7 p.m.
Grissom (14-4-4) at Bob Jones (11-8-2), 6:30 p.m.
Chelsea (16-6-2) at Hoover (11-7-3), 5 p.m. Monday
Vestavia Hills (12-10-2) at Oak Mountain (17-2-2), 7 p.m.
Opelika (11-6) at Dothan (21-3-1), 7:15 p.m. Monday
Enterprise (10-8-1) at Auburn (10-6-2), 7 p.m.
Fairhope (13-4) at Davidson (12-7-5), 7:30 p.m. Monday
Baker (13-4-3) at Daphne (13-3-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A BOYS (second round)
To be determined by first-round results.
CLASS 5A BOYS
Brewer (14-7-1) at Guntersville (21-3-1), 7:30 p.m. Monday
Boaz (15-6) at Russellville (14-2-1), 6 p.m.
Springville (13-6) at John Carroll (16-7-3), 7:30 p.m.
Leeds (12-9-1) at Southside-Gadsden (19-3-1), 6 p.m.
Marbury (7-5-2) at Elmore Co. (6-5-2), 7 p.m. Monday
Brewbaker Tech (14-6) at Sylacauga (16-7), 7:30 p.m. Monday
Eufaula (8-5-1) at Gulf Shores (20-6), 4 p.m.
Faith-Mobile (13-6-1) at Carroll-Ozark (8-6-3), 7:15 p.m. Monday
CLASS 4A BOYS
St. John Paul II (11-4-1) at Mars Hill (10-4-3), 7 p.m.
West Morgan (10-9-1) at Westminster-Huntsville (14-6), 6 p.m. Monday
Cherokee Co. (6-6-1) at White Plains (10-4), 6 p.m. Monday
Jacksonville (9-6) at Westbrook Chr. (8-9-3), 6 p.m. Monday
Fultondale (12-7-5) at Montevallo (13-3-1), 7 p.m. Monday
American Chr. (7-4-1) at Oneonta (14-7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Catholic-Montgomery (14-5-1) at Bayside Aca. (13-1-3), 5:30 p.m.
St. Michael (11-8-2) at Trinity (19-6-1), 5 p.m.
CLASS 1A-3A BOYS
Elkmont (15-5-1) at Susan Moore (14-4-3), 7:30 p.m.
Geraldine (8-10) at Tanner (18-4-1), 7 p.m.
Donoho (15-5-1) at Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-9-1), 5 p.m.
Tarrant (11-2-1) at Collinsville (15-3-4), 7 p.m. Monday
Prattville Chr. (5-10) at Alabama Chr. (6-7-1), 6 p.m. Monday
St. James (8-7-1) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (16-5-1), 5 p.m.
Providence Chr. (11-2-1) at St. Luke’s (17-6-1), 6 p.m.
Cottage Hill (8-7-1) at Houston Aca. (20-3-1), 6 p.m.
