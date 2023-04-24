alert centerpiece featured 2023 AHSAA soccer playoffs, round of 32 By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer Apr 24, 2023

Schedule for this week's first round of the 32-team AHSAA Class 6A playoffs (the Class 1A-3A, 4A, 5A and 7A playoffs, which have 16-team fields, begin Monday):CLASS 6A GIRLS(Thursday unless noted)Buckhorn (4-9-0) at Randolph (9-3-1), 5 p.m. FridayAthens (7-7-3) at Hazel Green (14-5), 6 p.m.Hartselle (9-5) at Gadsden City (6-8-2), 6 p.m.Fort Payne (6-14) at Cullman (14-2), 7 p.m. FridayPinson Valley (3-9) at Gardendale (7-7), 5 p.m.Huffman (2-7-1) at Mortimer Jordan (13-4), 6 p.m.Shades Valley (8-5) at Homewood (18-5-1), 5 p.m.Parker (4-2-1) at Mountain Brook (12-4-1), 5 p.m.Indian Springs (9-3) at McAdory (8-10), 5 p.m. FridayHueytown (2-2) at Briarwood (14-3-1), 5:30 p.m. FridayHillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-7) at Calera (9-9-2), 6 p.m.Benjamin Russell (12-3-1) at Northridge (13-4), 5 p.m.Pike Road (8-4-1) at Wetumpka (9-6-3), 5:30 p.m.Area 3 runner-up at Area 4 winner*Area 2 runner-up at Area 1 winner*Theodore (1-8) at Spanish Fort (19-1-2), 5:30 p.m.*Though the AHSAA lists the runners-up from Areas 1 and 4, the champions of Areas 1 and 4 are still unknown.CLASS 6A BOYS(Thursday unless noted)Buckhorn (6-7) at Randolph (10-4), 7 p.m. FridayMuscle Shoals (10-4-3) at Hazel Green (15-1-1), 6 p.m. FridayCullman (5-8-4) at Fort Payne (19-2-2), 7 p.m. SaturdayGadsden City (7-6) at Hartselle (18-2), 7 p.m. FridayPinson Valley (4-10-1) at Gardendale (12-5-1), 7:15 p.m.Center Point (record not listed) at Clay-Chalkville (7-5-1), 5 p.m. FridayPell City (14-4) at Homewood (15-4-2), 7:30 p.m.Parker (3-5) at Mountain Brook (16-2-4), 7 p.m.Indian Springs (13-9) at McAdory (13-5-1), 7 p.m. FridayBessemer City (10-4) at Pelham (16-5-2), 7 p.m. FridayHillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-2-1) at Calera (11-3-1), 8 p.m.Benjamin Russell (12-2) at Northridge (13-7-1), 7 p.m.Pike Road (record not listed) at Wetumpka (15-4), 7 p.m.Stanhope Elmore (6-7-6) at Montgomery Aca. (16-2-1), 7 p.m.Robertsdale (4-10-3) at Theodore (13-1-3), 7 p.m. FridayMurphy (3-5) at Spanish Fort (15-5), 7 p.m. 