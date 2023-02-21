Pairings and schedule for the AHSAA state tournament at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center:
Hoover (33-1) vs. Prattville (24-4), 9 a.m. March 2
Sparkman (25-8) vs. Central champion, noon March 2
Championship: 4 p.m. March 4
CLASS 7A BOYS
Hoover (29-4) vs. Dothan (27-4), 10:30 a.m. March 2
Spain Park (25-6) vs. Central champion, 1:30 p.m. March 2
Championship: 5:45 p.m. March 4
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 9 a.m. March 1
Huffman (28-4) vs. Central champion, noon March 1
Championship: 12:30 p.m. March 4
CLASS 6A BOYS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 10:30 a.m. March 1
Mountain Brook (25-7) vs. Central champion, 1:30 p.m. March 1
Championship: 2:15 p.m. March 4
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m. March 1
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 6 p.m. March 1
Championship: 9 a.m. March 4
CLASS 5A BOYS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 4:30 p.m. March 1
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 7:30 p.m. March 1
Championship: 10:45 a.m. March 4
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 3 p.m. Feb. 28
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 6 p.m. Feb. 28
Championship: 4 p.m. March 3
CLASS 4A BOYS
Northwest champion vs. South champion, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Championship: 5:45 p.m. March 3
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Northwest champion vs. Pike Co. (23-8), 9 a.m. Feb. 28
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, noon Feb. 28
Championship: 12:30 p.m. March 3
CLASS 3A BOYS
Northwest champion vs. Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-5), 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Championship: 2:15 p.m. March 3
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Northwest champion vs. Geneva Co. (27-6), 3 p.m. Monday
Lanett (21-2) vs. Central champion, 6 p.m. Monday
Championship: 9 a.m. March 3
CLASS 2A BOYS
Northwest champion vs. St. Luke’s (15-11), 4:30 p.m. Monday
Sand Rock (22-10) vs. Central champion, 7:30 p.m. Monday
Championship: 10:45 a.m. March 3
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Marion Co. (20-14) vs. South champion, 9 a.m. Monday
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, noon Monday
Championship: 4 p.m. March 2
CLASS 1A BOYS
Covenant Chr. (29-3) vs. South champion, 10:30 a.m. Monday
Northeast champion vs. Central champion, 1:30 p.m. Monday
Championship: 5:45 p.m. March 2
