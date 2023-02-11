centerpiece spotlight 2023 TSSAA Shoals area basketball playoffs By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lawrence County’s Luke Mattox and the Wildcats need two wins at home for a district championship. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and schedules for the TSSAA district basketball tournaments involving Shoals teams. Each area tournament's semifinalists qualify for a subregional.CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 8GIRLSMondaySpring Hill (8-19) at Page (18-10), 6 p.m.Marshall Co. (12-12) at Lawrence Co. (20-6), 7 p.m.Friday (at Lawrence Co.)Lincoln Co. (22-4) vs. Page/Spring Hill, 3:30 p.m.Tullahoma (16-10) vs. Lawrence Co./Marshall Co., 6:30 p.m.Monday, Feb. 20 (at Lawrence Co.)Consolation, 6 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m.BOYSTuesdayTullahoma (7-15) at Spring Hill (14-11), 7 p.m.Lincoln Co. (4-20) at Marshall Co. (14-13), 6 p.m.Friday (at Lawrence Co.)Page (16-10) vs. Spring Hill/Tullahoma, 5 p.m.Lawrence Co. (22-6) vs. Marshall Co./Lincoln Co., 8 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 21 (at Lawrence Co.)Consolation, 6 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m.CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 10GIRLSMondayMount Pleasant (9-16) at Giles Co. (2-23), 6 p.m.Thursday (at Mount Pleasant)Loretto (18-7) vs. Lewis Co. (7-19), 6 p.m.Summertown (20-6) vs. Giles Co./Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.Monday, Feb. 20 (at Mount Pleasant)Consolation, 6 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m.BOYSTuesdayLewis Co. (7-19) at Mount Pleasant (14-13), 6 p.m.Friday (at Mount Pleasant)Loretto (18-9) vs. Summertown (12-14), 6 p.m.Giles Co. (18-8) vs. Mount Pleasant/Lewis Co., 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 21 (at Mount Pleasant)Consolation, 6 p.m.Championship, 7:30 p.m.CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 10(6 p.m. unless noted)GIRLSMondaySanta Fe (8-17) at Culleoka (6-18)Hampshire (4-17) at Collinwood (15-11)WednesdayCulleoka/Santa Fe at Wayne Co. (28-0)Collinwood/Hampshire at Richland (18-6)Friday (at Richland)ConsolationChampionship, 7:30 p.m.BOYSTuesdayCulleoka (8-17) at Collinwood (4-20)Hampshire (0-21) at Wayne Co. (13-11)ThursdayCollinwood/Culleoka at Richland (20-5)Wayne Co./Hampshire at Santa Fe (18-7)Saturday (at Richland)ConsolationChampionship, 7:30 p.m. 