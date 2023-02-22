centerpiece featured 2023 TSSAA Shoals region basketball playoffs By A. Stacy Long Sports Writer Feb 22, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Loretto’s Ally Weathers and the Mustangs need two wins, starting Friday at home, to reach the substate round of the Class 2A playoffs. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pairings for upcoming TSSAA region tournaments involving Shoals teams. Finalists qualify for substate. All quarterfinals at 7 p.m.CLASS 3A, REGION 4GIRLSFriday’s quarterfinalsPage (19-12) at Upperman (28-3)Lawrence Co. (22-7) at Livingston Aca. (24-6)Cumberland Co. (23-8) at Tullahoma (17-11)White Co. (22-11) at Lincoln Co. (24-4)Monday’s semifinals7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. at Tennessee TechWednesday’s championship7 p.m. at Tennessee TechBOYSSaturday’s quarterfinalsLivingston Aca. (24-6) at Lawrence Co. (24-6)Marshall Co. (16-15) at White Co. (20-11)Stone Memorial (23-5) at Page (17-11)Spring Hill (15-13) at Upperman (21-7)Tuesday’s semifinals7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. at Tennessee TechWednesday’s championship8:30 p.m. at Tennessee TechCLASS 2A, REGION 5GIRLSFriday’s quarterfinalsLewis Co. (7-21) at Sycamore (21-7)Harpeth (9-17) at Loretto (19-8)Giles Co. (5-24) at Cheatham Co. (25-5)Fairview (5-24) at Summertown (22-6)Monday’s semifinals6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at FairviewWednesday’s championship7 p.m. at FairviewBOYSSaturday’s quarterfinalsHarpeth (14-14) at Giles Co. (20-8)White House Heritage (16-13) at Loretto (19-10)Lewis Co. (9-20) at Cheatham Co. (20-10)Summertown (12-16) at Fairview (24-5)Tuesday’s semifinals6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. at FairviewMarch 2 championship7 p.m. at FairviewCLASS 1A, REGION 5GIRLSFriday’s quarterfinalsCulleoka (7-20) at Huntland (21-11)Eagleville (18-12) at Richland (19-7)Fayetteville (11-15) at Wayne Co. (30-0)Collinwood (18-12) at Moore Co. (19-11)Monday's semifinals6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at CornersvilleWednesday's championship7 p.m. at CornersvilleBOYSSaturday's quarterfinalsCulleoka (9-19) at Fayetteville (15-8)Huntland (15-14) at Richland (21-6)Moore Co. (10-14) at Santa Fe (20-7)Wayne Co. (15-12) at Eagleville (20-9)Tuesday's semifinals6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at CornersvilleMarch 2 championship7 p.m. at Cornersville 