The best statistic of the offseason for Taylor Leathers is that none of his Colbert Heights football players tested positive for COVID-19 between the start of practice June 8 and now.
So as the team started Monday morning’s practice, Leathers kept that stat in mind and is trying to do what it takes to keep that number at zero.
“Juniors, go get your helmets,” he said at one point Monday morning, ensuring not everyone rushed into the locker room at the same time. At another point, he said: “Sophomores, go get your helmets.”
Monday was the first day of the acclimation period for high school football teams in Alabama. This week — normally a dead week on the high school football calendar — this year serves as a kind of “bonus week” in which players are allowed to practice, though not in full gear.
Football season is set to start Aug. 20-21 in Alabama, which is just more than three weeks away. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, coaches have even more to think about and plan for than they normally do.
“I was very unsure of whether we’d playing high school football this year, and I was very unsure if we’d be playing it on time,” Leathers said.
“No one can guarantee that we play on Friday night, so we have to be responsible for ourselves. I do feel like personally that they are the safest when they are with us.”
Leathers has tried to give kids advice in ways that will mean the most.
When he reminds them to wear masks in public and avoid the overnight visits and pool parties with friends that aren’t conducive to social distancing, he doesn’t tell them that’s what experts recommend and leave it at that.
“We’re playing a larger opponent each day and it’s this virus because we know it can keep us from playing,” Leathers said.
He tells them to follow those guidelines because Colbert Heights needs them healthy to have a full season and have a chance to make a playoff run.
“That’s our job, to try to relay that message every day,” he said. “I think when you relate it to the game, they get it.
“… Kids want to play. The baseball kids, they know this could close down any minute.”
In some places, it has. The school systems in Greene County and Sumter County, neighboring counties in west Alabama, announced Monday they will not have fall sports competition for the first nine weeks of the season.
Colbert County coach Brett Mask is glad such a decision hasn’t been made in Colbert County, and he reminded his players to be thankful for Monday’s time around the team because that time is not guaranteed as usual.
But as long as games are on the schedule, there is preparation to do. Mask reminds any players who might assume they’re too young to play much this year not to be so sure.
“Hoss, you may be playing Week 3 if somebody gets sick,” Mask said.
The same goes for coaches. Mask pointed out if a student in one of his classes were to test positive for COVID-19, that might mean Mask is unavailable to coach that week.
So as the team finishes installing plays next week, at some point Mask will act like he isn’t there and have assistants call the plays to make sure they’re comfortable doing it.
“We’ve got to have these contingency plans,” Mask said.
The coronavirus has also presented complex health challenges beyond the obvious.
Colbert Heights isn’t using the water tanks players often congregate around or the shareable Gatorade bottles players can squirt water from, so Leathers has asked players to bring their own water bottles.
But Leathers knows how important water is during a hot practice — “I drank three today just coaching,” he said — and he worries about making sure they are properly hydrated. He kept a cooler with extra bottled water in case players needed it.
“You (as a coach) are responsible for them in this heat,” he said.
Mask said his players are excited to know a season-opening game against Brooks is less than a month away and they don’t seem to be consumed with the challenging circumstances around them.
He’d like to keep it that way.
“Let the adults worry about that and you all (players) go have fun,” he said is his attitude.
While players are practicing in helmets for the time being, later next week they’ll be in pads and be allowed to go through full-contact work.
The season is still on as scheduled, but many aspects of playing bring tough questions that haven’t had to be answered in the past. Uncertainty seems likely to stick around for a while.
“I like things to be black and white, not gray,” Leathers said. “I think our football season has a lot of gray in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.