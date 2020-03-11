MONTGOMERY — High school track and field coach Aaron Goode never let a little hurdle like not having a track to practice on keep him creating champions.
Growing up in Town Creek, Goode graduated from Hazlewood High School where he was a multi-sport star in football, basketball and track — and anchored the Golden Bears’ first state football championship team as a running back in 1970.
He learned first-hand as a schoolboy that it was wasn’t about the facilities. It was about the heart. He went on to have a stellar college career and then returned home to help build the small-school dynasty that resulted in 11 state football crowns from 1970 to 2000, 14 boys’ state track championships and 13 girls’ state track championships from 1985-2006.
His contribution to that success is a big reason he is among the 12 individuals being inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020. That induction will take place at a banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
He was an outstanding hurdler in college at Alabama State University where he graduated in 1975 with a major in mathematics and a minor in chemistry. His first job out of college was at Headland High School where he was a football assistant and junior high basketball coach. While at Headland, he started the track and field program – and coached his first of many state champion hurdlers to come.
“I could tell right away that he was a special person and exactly what any aspiring high school athlete needed,” recalled former Headland football and track standout Willie Tullis, who played eight years in the NFL after a standout career at Troy. “He worked very hard. Just two years after starting a program with no resources at all, he took his team to the state meet and won third place with three first-place finishes. I won the 100-yard dash and that would not have been possible without his knowledge and hard work."
Tullis said Goode's efforts working with individuals carried over to other sports.
“ His teaching enabled me to increase strength and speed for football, and I carried his techniques throughout my college and professional football career," Tullis said. "When I look back over my life journey, I can say that Coach Goode was one of the angels sent from God that made a huge impact on my life.”
In 1977, Goode, the uncle of future college standouts Kerry, Chris, Clyde and Pierre Goode, returned Hazelwood, as assistant football, basketball and track coach. He also coached junior high football, producing an undefeated and unscored-on team in 1980. His 1979 track team placed second in the state with just four runners. They won the 1A-2A indoor championship in 1980.
Goode left education and spent 16 years a the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant as a chemical analyst.
But education kept calling. Eventually, he found himself back at Hazlewood as a volunteer coach, leading the B-team football team and assisting with track and field. The boys’ track team was state champions seven times in eight years from 1989-96; the girls’ team won five straight state championships (1992-96).
He also started the North Alabama Trackers Track Club, a summer program for youth ages 5-18.
In 1996, he returned to education fulltime, accepting the head track position at East Lawrence High School. Two years later he returned to Hazlewood, coaching the basketball team to the state tournament semifinals in 2002. He became head football coach in 2003, putting the school in the playoffs seven consecutive years. They reached the semifinals in 2009.
At the same time, he continued to coach both boys’ and girls’ track. Five boys’ state titles followed along with seven girls’ championships. The 2004 girls placed first in every running event and won the state title with a state-record 223 points.
When school consolidation came to Lawrence County in 2009, Hazlewood merged with rival Courtland, and he became head football coach at the new R. A. Hubbard High School. That same year he became director of the Judy Jester Learning Center, the Lawrence County alternative school for at-risk students. There, the leadership and caring he had always demonstrated in athletics was noticeable in the classroom, too.
A newspaper interview started this way:
"To some residents in Lawrence County, Aaron Goode Sr., is known for training future NFL players, track stars and basketball champions. But to Riley Darnell, Goode has coached many to the finish line of graduation. Darnell, 18, was faced with the marathon of completing nearly two years of academic courses in one after failing 11th grade last year. He graduated on time this school year while attending the Judy Jester Learning Center.
Darnell credited his remarkable success to Goode’s leadership and encouragement: “I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it, but he promised me at the beginning of the year I would walk with my class. I learned no matter how hard it is or how low the chances seem, as long as you give it all you’ve got, a good outcome will come out of it.”
Goode took a pay cut when he went to Judy Jester, but he knew it was something he needed to do.
“This is not the place to be if you want to get rich, but it’s still a noble profession,” he said. “Most people have five or six people remember them when they die. As a teacher, you will have thousands of people who will remember you for the rest of their lives.”
He became principal at the school in 2011, all the while continuing his coaching, voluntarily and professionally. He is currently assistant track coach at Lawrence County High School.
