MONTGOMERY — Senior place-kicker Cole Porch’s 54-yard field goal in the final moments of the fourth quarter Friday night tied the Aggies’ Class 5A, Region 5 battle with Talladega County rival Munford at 22 all.
His teammates responded by posting a touchdown in overtime to win the key region contest 29-22 to clinch the fourth and final spot in Region 5 for the upcoming AHSAA alive state football championships alive.
The longest field goal in Aggies football history earned Porch this week’s AHSAA Special Teams Spotlight for Week 9 of the high school football season.
Coach Matt Griffin's Aggies (7-2) of Coach Matt Griffin are now off until the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 8. The 54-yard field goal is the third longest in the AHSAA this season. Alex McPherson of Fort Payne has kicked a 57 and 56-yarder for the Wildcats. Porch’s kick is also the longest field goal in Sylacauga High School and Talladega County prep history, based on field goals listed in the AHSAA Record Book.
The longest in state history was a 61-yard free kick by Sage Ledbetter of Auburn vs. Smiths Station in 2015.
Rushing
Jalen White, Daleville: Rushed nine times for 462 yards and eight TDs - all in the first half — in a 78-26 win over Barbour County. He has rushed for 3,381 yards and 46 touchdowns this year.
Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa County: Totaled 27 carries for 375 yards and five TDs in a 42-21 victory over Spain Park.
Marquis Johnson, Helena: The junior running back had 30 carries for 256 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-20 victory over Pelham.
Jerry Burton, Priceville: Burton rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Priceville defeated West Morgan 24-22 to clinch second seed in Class 4A, Region 7 for the state playoffs.
Mathew Turnage, Arab: Picked up 258 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 31 carries to lead the Knights to a 48-20 win over Madison Academy. He went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season with the effort.
Passing
Eli Pearce, West End: Finished with 394 total yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots’ 38-21 victory over Woodland. The senior quarterback completed 13-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 166 yards and two scores.
Zachary Burnett, Guntersville: Led the Wildcats to a 28-26 win over East Limestone with a 16-of-26 passing effort for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Ford, Jeff Davis: The freshman quarterback was 15-of-28 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-14 loss to Enterprise.
Tobias Robinson, Chickasaw: Was 8-of-13 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Washington County.
Receiving
Amari Jemison, Minor: Caught four passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-6 victory over Carver-Birmingham.
Reginald Summage, Jeff Davis: Had eight catches for 161 yards and one TD in a 22-14 loss to Enterprise. Teammate Tavares Womack also had five receptions for 120 yards and a TD.
Jabari Brown, Austin: Had five catches for 157 yards and a TD, all in the second half, in the Black Bears’ 27-24 loss to James Clemens. Teammate James Shackelford also had seven receptions for 116 yards and two TDs.
Defense
Scottsboro defense: Allowed no points, no first downs and no offensive yards in 35-0 win over Brewer.
Charles Baker, Austin: Was credited with 22 tackles and an interception in a 27-24 loss to James Clemens.
Jakobi Hunter, Leeds: Recorded 18 tackles and also rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as Leeds beat Childersburg 24-12.
Zac Prisoc, Mortimer Jordan: Recorded 14 tackles, including three for a loss, and added an interception in 41-0 victory over Moody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.