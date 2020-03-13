High school sports in Alabama will be on hiatus for two and a half weeks starting Wednesday, March 18, the AHSAA announced Friday.
The decision is in conjunction with an announcement by Gov. Kay Ivey early Friday evening that the state's public schools will close for two and a half weeks starting March 18.
There will be a temporary ban during that time on "all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning.”
The AHSAA says at the end of the two-and-a-half week closure period it will “reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
This story will be updated.
