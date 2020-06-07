Teaser -- Inside: All-Decade team, D4
Taylor Aikerson wants to be like both her mother and her high school basketball coach in a way that has nothing to do with basketball.
Aikerson wants to become a math teacher.
“I’ve always been real good at math,” she said this past week. “I just said ‘Why not?’”
The 2018 Deshler graduate is a member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade girls basketball team, and there’s no questioning the value Aikerson offered the Tigers in her three years at Deshler after moving to the Shoals.
Aikerson was part of Deshler’s 2016 state championship team, and she played a starring role on the 2017 and 2018 runner-up teams.
But being a math teacher is the long-term priority. As a child Aikerson thought she wanted to work in the medical field, but in college she found she liked math better than science. Aikerson hopes to teach middle school or high school math and coach basketball, like Killen does at Deshler.
“She really inspired me in my three years there,” Aikerson said.
Aikerson’s mother, LaRhonda, is the principal of Robinson Elementary in the Birmingham suburb of Fairfield. Aikerson’s father, Darryl, is the superintendent of Tuscumbia City Schools. She also has an aunt who teaches.
“I just have a few educators in my family who I look up to,” Aikerson said.
Aikerson’s period of transition is not limited to academics. She has attended Alabama State the past two seasons but plans to choose a new college in the upcoming days.
She has talked with coaching staffs at schools including Montevallo, Stillman, Birmingham-Southern and AUM, and she will be immediately eligible to play basketball because those schools are not part of NCAA Division I.
She said transferring is more about basketball than school but she will miss her ASU teammates.
“I really hate to leave them, but I think better doors are opening for me,” she said.
Aikerson knows a couple players at Montevallo and one at Birmingham-Southern but isn’t worried about a new environment, wherever she ends up.
“I don’t think it would be hard for me to fit in because I am a people person, and I’m always down to meet new people and all that,” she said.
