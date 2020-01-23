Girls
Kallie Allen
Phil Campbell
Allen hit a game-tying shot to force overtime against Belgreen in the Franklin County tournament and then added four more points in a 70-65 win that kept alive Phil Campbell’s hopes for a third straight county title. Allen finished with 22 points. In the tournament final, Allen scored nine of her 13 points in the second half as the Bobcats defeated Tharptown.
Boys
Will Bonner
Belgreen
Bonner scored a career-high 35 points as Belgreen beat Phil Campbell 64-36 in the Franklin County tournament. "Will is our leader," coach Marty Cooper said. "Will does more than score points. He works hard every day in practice. He loves to give the ball up and get an assist as well as score points. His effort on defense really energizes our team."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Covenant Christian’s Ashlee Gann and Tharptown’s Shaylee Wieting. Boys: Central’s Payton Palmer and Columbia’s Mikey McIntosh.
