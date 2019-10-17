FBS programs
Erroll Thompson – Florence – Mississippi State junior LB – Made season-high 13 tackles in last week’s loss to Tennessee, one short of his career high, and also had his first tackle for loss of the year. Thompson has 44 tackles so far for the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC).
Jordyn Peters – Muscle Shoals – Auburn junior DB – Made a pair of tackles Sept. 28 in a win over Mississippi State. He has appeared in five games this season for Auburn (5-1, 2-1 SEC).
J’Marick Woods – Florence – Michigan junior DB – Played in Wolverines’ Oct. 5 win over Iowa. He has totaled four tackles this year for Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten).
Kameron Stutts – Brooks – Auburn RS freshman OL – Has appeared in each of the last five games for Auburn.
Braden White – Florence – Texas A&M junior LB – Played in last week’s loss to Alabama. He has played in all six games for the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC).
Austin Stidham – Russellville – Troy sophomore OL – Starts at left tackle for Troy (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt), which is averaging 450 yards per game entering this week’s game against South Alabama.
Dy’jonn Turner – Florence – UAB junior S – Made season-high seven tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss in Blazers’ 33-14 win Saturday at Texas-San Antonio. He has 20 tackles this year in addition to four pass breakups for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA).
Malik Manciel – Florence – Middle Tennessee senior DL – Made one tackle apiece in a win over Marshall and loss to Florida Atlantic for the Blue Raiders (2-4), bringing his total to eight tackles overall and one tackle for loss.
Carlos Davis – Muscle Shoals – South Alabama RS freshman RB – Has rushed 18 times for 51 yards this year.
Terrell McDonald – Muscle Shoals – UAB freshman LB – Last played in the team’s game Aug. 29 against Alabama State.
Cadarrius Thompson – Florence – Georgia State freshman WR – Is on roster but has no stats listed
Carson Ware – Muscle Shoals – Alabama freshman DB – Is on roster but has not played this season
Colin Anderson – Brooks – Vanderbilt sophomore LB – Has no 2019 stats listed
Monte Turner - Florence - UAB junior DB – Is listed as a safety but has no stats listed
Joe Maxwell - Florence - Bowling Green RS freshman OL – Is on roster but not on the team's two-deep depth chart
FCS programs (non-UNA)
Preston Rice – Wayne County – Murray State sophomore QB – Has completed 43 of 73 passes over the last two weeks for 545 yards in wins over Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State. He has thrown for 1,619 yards this season with 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions for the Racers (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley).
Chance Bates – Colbert County – Kennesaw State sophomore LB – Made five tackles in a 45-23 win over Charleston Southern. He has 19 tackles this year for the Owls (5-1, 1-0 Big South).
Bryant Wallace – Rogers – Jacksonville State sophomore K – Hit all eight extra point tries over the last two weeks as Gamecocks beat Tennessee State and Eastern Illinois. He also hit a 36-yard field goal against TSU. He is now 28 of 30 on extra points and 2 of 4 on field goal tries for JSU (5-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley).
Joshua Nix – Deshler – Central Arkansas junior TE – Caught one pass for five yards against Nicholls and then three passes for 13 yards against McNeese State over the last two weeks. For the year he has seven catches for 43 yards for UCA (4-2, 2-1 Southland).
Collin Sanchez – Lexington – Eastern Kentucky sophomore TE – Participated in the Oct. 5 game against UT Martin, his fourth game of the season, but did not record any stats.
Charlie Maxwell - Florence - Alabama State RS freshman OL – Has appeared in three games, the last one Oct. 5 against Alcorn State.
Jabauri Garner – Florence – The Citadel sophomore DL – Last played Sept. 28 against Samford
Jordan Dollerson – Florence – Elon senior DL – Is on roster but has no statistics listed
Jelen Lee – Florence – Chattanooga freshman DB – Is on roster but has no statistics listed
Colt Smith – Mars Hill – Jacksonville State freshman TE – Is on roster but has no statistics listed
UNA players
Jakobi Byrd – Florence – sophomore WR – Caught four passes for 46 yards Oct. 5 against Hampton. He has 25 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown this year for UNA (2-4).
Will Evans – Haleyville – junior LB – Made five tackles, including one for loss, against Hampton. He has 31 tackles this year, including four for loss.
Joe Gurley – Brooks – junior K/P – Is 11-for-15 on extra points this year and has made nine of 10 field goals, with his longest being 48 yards. Thirteen of his 38 punts have been downed inside the 20.
Austin Underwood – Deshler – senior snapper – He is the Lions’ starter at this position.
Zach Davis – Lauderdale County – senior OL – Has appeared in five games this year for the Lions.
Nate Reed – Florence – RS freshman LB – Has totaled seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and played in all six games.
Avery Moates – Wilson – freshman WR – Did not play against Hampton but appeared in all five other games for UNA.
Colby Knoblock – Red Bay – senior DL – Made one tackle against Hampton, his first action since Aug. 29
Jacob Gentle – Florence – RS freshman OL – Appeared in the first two games but is expected to return from injury this week
Others on the UNA roster:
Riely Evans – R.A. Hubbard – freshman DB
Jakobi Lewis – Sheffield – sophomore OL
Thomas Smith – Florence – sophomore LB
Division II
Jay Brown – Delta State freshman QB – Hamilton – Completed 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards in Sept. 28 win over North Greenville
Zarrian Billings – Delta State RS freshman LB – Florence – Made one tackle in Oct. 5 loss to West Florida
Deyon Hill – West Alabama junior WR – Russellville – Has caught nine passes for 110 yards and returned three kicks for 73 yards this season. His longest catch was a 39-yarder Sept. 14 against Tusculum.
Hunter Veal – West Alabama freshman snapper – Phillips – Is on roster but does not have participation listed
