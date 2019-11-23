ANNISTON — Deshler’s football season ended on Friday in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs with a 30-13 loss to Anniston that was characterized by two explosive plays from the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers (9-4) only trailed 8-6 at the end of the third quarter and took a 13-8 lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard touchdown strike from Will Pilgrim to Cody Collinsworth.
But the Bulldogs regained the lead with their strong running game — and delivered two knockout punches. One was on a 73-yard touchdown run by Tony Hunley Jr. and the second was a 86-yard score from Arcavius Brown.
“Those big plays at the end really hurt us,” Deshler head coach Randall Martin said. “It’s just one of those things where we didn’t play our best tonight. But I’m proud of the year we had.”
Anniston (9-4) advanced to play Jacksonville in next week's semifinals.
A 43-yard touchdown run by Colton Patton put the Tigers on the board for the first time early in the second half. But down the stretch, it was the Bulldogs who found more success running the ball as the game went on, setting the Tigers back.
Deshler had to rely on the arm of Pilgrim, a senior, to fight back in the game.
Pilgrim, who finished 7 for 11 with 73 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, moved the ball downfield but threw an interception on a deep pass late that quelled any type of comeback.
“They fought,” Martin said. “They fought all year. Tonight just wasn’t our night. (But) I’m so proud of the seniors and the leadership they provided this year.”
Another senior, TeOndre Goodloe, plays defensive tackle and fullback for the Tigers. He said he thought the defense as a whole just made a few bad reads and took bad angles that resulted in the Bulldogs finding success on the ground.
“I don’t want to point the finger at anybody because we all could’ve done better as a unit, as one,” Goodloe said. “It didn’t go how we wanted it to go but I still thank God for letting us get this far.”
Goodloe said it hit him on the sideline that this was his last game playing high school football. While it hurt, he took a moment to recognize how his team grew together this season. Martin said he thought his team improved over the course of the season.
Goodloe did his best to explain how — and what it meant to him.
“I think we overcame a lot, we stayed together,” Goodloe said. “We learned, we became a family and that’s what it’s all about. Building bonds and building a character in life, how can this help you in life down the road. So I thank all these coaches for taking their time, just being there for us.”
While Goodloe’s chapter, along with the one of the rest of the seniors, ended on the field Friday, he’s optimistic about the future of the program with the younger players.
He trusts his coaching staff will put them in the right place to continue to compete.
“They are going to come back and have a great season next year,” Goodloe said.
