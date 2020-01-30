The high school basketball postseason in Alabama begins in earnest Monday and Tuesday with area tournaments. (One local postseason game is Saturday.)
A refresher: A team must finish as the champion or runner-up in its area tournament or its season will end.
After that will be a sub-regional game (except in Class 7A, which skips that round), then a four-team regional tournament for each classification and then a four-team state tournament in each classification. The regional tournament for TimesDaily-area teams is the Northwest Regional in Hanceville (except for R.A. Hubbard, which would go to the Northeast Regional in Jacksonville).
The area tournament schedule is listed below:
--
GIRLS
Class 7A, Area 8 – at Austin
Florence vs. Bob Jones, 6 p.m. Feb. 5
Austin vs. James Clemens, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 6A, Area 15 – at Athens
Muscle Shoals vs. Columbia, 7 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 5A, Area 14 – at West Point
Bracket not posted by AHSAA, but Russellville will play West Point and Hamilton will play Lawrence County.
--
Class 4A, Area 11 – at Fayette County
Haleyville vs. Curry, 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Fayette County vs. Cordova, 8 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 4A, Area 15 – at Brooks
West Limestone vs. Elkmont, 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, Brooks vs. winner, 6 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 4A, Area 16 – at Rogers
Rogers vs. Wilson, 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Deshler vs. Central, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 3A, Area 14 – at Phil Campbell
Colbert Heights vs. East Lawrence, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, Phil Campbell vs. winner, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 3A, Area 16 – at Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County vs. Westminster Christian, 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Lexington vs. Clements, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 2A, Area 13 – at Addison
Red Bay vs. Winston County, 5 p.m. Feb. 3
Addison vs. Sulligent, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 2A, Area 16 – at Hatton
Colbert County vs. Sheffield (quarterfinal), 6 p.m. Feb. 3
Hatton vs. TBA, 6 p.m. Feb. 5
Tharptown vs. Tanner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 1A, Area 12 – at Phillips
Hackleburg vs. Brilliant (quarterfinal), 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Phillips vs. TBA, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5
Belgreen vs. Vina, 5 p.m. Feb. 5
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 1A, Area 15 – at Lindsay Lane
Athens Bible vs. Whitesburg Christian (quarterfinal), 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3
R. A. Hubbard vs. Oakwood Adventist, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Lindsay Lane vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Championship, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8
--
Class 1A, Area 16 – at Mars Hill
Shoals Christian vs. Cherokee (quarterfinal), 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Mars Hill vs. TBA, 5 p.m. Feb. 4
Covenant Christian vs. Waterloo, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7
--
BOYS
Class 7A, Area 8 – at Austin
Florence vs. Bob Jones, 6 p.m. Feb. 4
Austin vs. James Clemens, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 6A, Area 15 – at Columbia
Muscle Shoals vs. Athens, 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 5A, Area 14 – at Hamilton
Bracket not posted by AHSAA, but Hamilton will play Russellville.
--
Class 4A, Area 11 – at Haleyville
Bracket not posted by AHSAA, but Haleyville will play Cordova.
--
Class 4A, Area 15 – at West Limestone
Brooks vs. Elkmont, 6 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 4A, Area 16 – at Deshler
Deshler vs. Rogers, 6 p.m. Feb. 4
Central vs. Wilson, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 3A, Area 14 – at Phil Campbell
Colbert Heights vs. East Lawrence, 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, Phil Campbell vs. TBD, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 3A, Area 16 – at Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County vs. Clements, 6 p.m. Feb. 4
Lexington vs. Westminster Christian, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 2A, Area 13 – at Red Bay
Sulligent vs. Addison, 5 p.m. Feb. 4
Red Bay vs. Winston County, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 7
--
Class 2A, Area 16 – at Tanner
Tharptown vs. Colbert County (quarterfinal), 6 p.m. Feb. 4
Hatton vs. Sheffield, 6 p.m. Feb. 6
Tanner vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m. Feb 6
Championship, 6 p.m. Feb. 8
--
Class 1A, Area 12 – at Belgreen
Vina vs. Hackleburg (quarterfinal), Noon, Feb. 1
Phillips vs. Brilliant, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Belgreen vs. Team TBA, 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
--
Class 1A, Area 15 – at Lindsay Lane
Athens Bible vs. Oakwood Adventist (quarterfinal), 7 p.m. Feb. 3
R.A. Hubbard vs. Whitesburg Christian, 7 p.m. Feb. 4
Lindsay Lane vs. Team TBA, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
Championship, 7 p.m. Feb. 8
--
Class 1A, Area 16 – at Covenant Christian
Waterloo vs. Cherokee (quarterfinal), 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Covenant Christian vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Mars Hill vs. Shoals Christian, 7 p.m. Feb. 6
Championship, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8
