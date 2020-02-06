Shamari Thirlkill Deshler basketball
Buy Now

Deshler's Shamari Thirlkill goes to the basket during a Class 4A, Area 16 tournament semifinal Monday against Central. Thirlkill and the Tigers visit Rogers in the area title game tonight. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN
Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.