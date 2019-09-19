Fans' Boys Player of the Week: Bryan Hogan, Deshler — The senior erupted for 208 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries in a 40-20 win over Central. "Bryan is really improving his play each week," Deshler coach Randall Martin said. "He plays both sides of the ball for us as well as special teams. He is one of our seniors and does a good job of leading by example."
Fans' Girls Player of the Week: Kailey Armstrong, Muscle Shoals — The junior led the Trojans with 15 kills, 12 digs and 8 aces in wins over Russellville and Haleyville. "Kailey is a driving force on our team," Muscle Shoals coach Maggie Finley said. "She is an impact player for us as a hitter and as a passer. She is an all around volleyball player. She isn't limited to just the front or back row."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Vina’s Jackson Landers and Loretto’s Andy Juarez. Girls: Deshler’s Kayley Donaldson and Mars Hill’s Emma Reeves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.