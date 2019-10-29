The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. McGill-Toolen (17); 9-0; 255
2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 218
3. Hoover (1); 8-1; 189
4. Thompson; 8-1; 148
5. Theodore; 8-1; 147
6. James Clemens; 7-2; 124
7. Prattville; 7-2; 69
8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 56
9. Vestavia Hills; 6-3; 35
10. Auburn; 6-3; 25
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 9-0; 270
2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213
3. Hueytown; 9-0; 184
4. Pinson Valley; 6-2; 156
5. Opelika; 8-1; 128
6. Oxford; 8-1; 123
7. Helena; 8-1; 80
8. Blount; 7-2; 76
9. Clay-Chalkville; 7-2; 31
10. Gardendale; 7-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul's (6-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (23); 9-0; 276
2. Bibb Co.; 9-0; 206
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 162
4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-2; 130
5. Etowah; 9-1; 129
6. Ramsay; 8-2; 112
7. Faith-Mobile; 9-0; 106
8. Briarwood; 8-1; 85
9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 56
10. Alexandria; 7-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Madison Co. (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276
2. American Chr.; 9-0; 207
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 184
4. Northside; 8-1; 147
5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 141
6. Deshler; 7-2; 124
7. Andalusia; 7-3; 80
8. Lincoln; 7-2; 56
9. Fayette Co.; 7-2; 38
10. Fairview; 7-2; 16
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (19); 9-0; 260
2. Pike Co. (4); 9-0; 217
3. Randolph Co.; 8-1; 169
4. Flomaton; 8-1; 143
5. Piedmont; 8-1; 130
6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 126
7. Pike Road; 10-0; 112
8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 59
9. Susan Moore; 9-0; 56
10. St. James; 8-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 9-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 8-0; 203
3. Leroy; 8-1; 174
4. Collinsville; 8-1; 146
5. Red Bay; 9-0; 121
6. Luverne; 9-0*; 107
7. Reeltown; 9-1; 87
8. Ranburne; 8-1; 64
9. Addison; 8-2; 61
10. Aliceville; 7-2; 36
Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home, including one to Luverne.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 9-0; 273
2. Sweet Water (1); 8-0; 205
3. Lanett; 9-0; 183
4. Isabella; 9-0; 152
5. Spring Garden; 8-1; 118
6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 8-1; 97
8. Brantley; 8-1; 68
9. South Lamar; 8-1; 46
10. Maplesville; 7-2; 40
Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho (7-1) 5.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (10); 5-2; 235
2. Crenshaw Chr. (13); 8-0; 234
3. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 169
4. Wilcox Aca.; 8-1; 145
5. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 125
6. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 123
7. Glenwood; 7-2; 82
8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-3; 70
9. Southern Aca.; 7-1; 68
10. Edgewood; 7-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (6-2) 16, Escambia Aca. (6-3) 5.
